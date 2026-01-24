Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Country Music

Historic winter storm forces Grand Ole Opry cancellation, disrupts major country tours

Jason Aldean, The Band Perry among artists rescheduling shows as dangerous conditions halt travel across Southeast

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace fame, life on the road, and homeschooling Video

Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace fame, life on the road, and homeschooling

Brittany Aldean dishes on life with her country star husband, Jason Aldean.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive, historic winter storm stretching more than 2,300 miles across the United States is halting travel, canceling major events and forcing country music stars to change their plans as dangerous weather sweeps east. 

In Nashville, the storm has already disrupted one of country music’s most iconic institutions.

The Grand Ole Opry announced it canceled its Saturday, Jan. 24 show, along with Opry House tours on Jan. 24 and 25, citing safety concerns.

WINTER STORM FERN CHAOS GRIPS TRAVELERS AS SOME AIRLINES ISSUE AIRPORT ADVISORIES

Cars and trucks drive along a highway as snow falls and roads appear slick during a winter storm.

Motorists travel along Interstate 40 during a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 24. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Grand Ole Opry show on Saturday, January 24th has been canceled, as well as Opry House tours on January 24th and 25th. The safety of our fans, our artists, and our staff is our top priority, and we truly appreciate your understanding," the Opry wrote on its Instagram page. 

The venue said it would continue its long-running tradition with a radio-only broadcast.

"To continue the Opry’s legacy of consecutive Saturday night broadcasts, this Saturday’s show will be presented as a radio-only program. No audience will be permitted. Please tune in on WSM Radio!"

FEMA PREPARATIONS FOR ‘MASSIVE WINTER STORM’ SET TO IMPACT MORE THAN 30 STATES REVEALED IN MEMO

Rising country artist Zach John King was forced to postpone a major career milestone — his Opry debut.

"I was supposed to make my Opry debut this Saturday January, 24th. After looking at every option and seeing the potential weather hazards in Nashville this weekend... I've made the tough decision to reschedule my debut," King wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

He added that the Opry helped move the performance.

"The Opry has been incredibly gracious in letting me reschedule to May 23rd, 2026 where all my family, friends, and fans will be able to be there in full attendance. Stay safe and I'll see ya'll this Summer. ZJK"

Meanwhile, not all artists were convinced the storm would live up to the hype.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Country singer-songwriter Drew Baldrige questioned whether Nashville was overreacting.

WINTER STORMS CAN KNOCK OUT YOUR TECH FAST: PREPARE NOW

"Everybody’s calling Snowmageddon. They’re all saying it’s going to crush Nashville. I’m just a big believer it ain’t going to happen. I think we’re going to get a handful of inches," Baldrige said.

He continued, joking about panic buying and questioning storm forecasts.

"I almost feel like these meteorologists are sponsored by Kroger or Publix because, I mean, you walk in there, there ain’t nothing left. I mean, there is not a piece of bread on a shelf for a snowstorm that’s going to last maybe two days." 

Jason Aldean performs on stage

Jason Aldean performs at the 2024 ACM Awards. (Getty Images)

As the storm expanded across the Southeast, major tours were impacted, including Jason Aldean’s.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Jason Aldean's performance at Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, January 24, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 21, due to inclement weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the announcement read on his social media.

Kelsea Ballerini shared a stark contrast between her travels and conditions back home.

Split photo of Kelsea Ballerini performing onstage during a concert at Bridgestone Arena; Kelsea Ballerini pointing out of a window toward snow-covered mountain peaks in the Swiss Alps.

Kelsea Ballerini points out of a window toward snow-covered mountain peaks in the Swiss Alps. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram)

"a week in the swiss alps to a big ole snowstorm at home. stay warm & safe, friends," she wrote on Instagram.

The storm’s reach extended beyond country music.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov and Alfonso Ribeiro on Dancing with the Stars

Danielle Fishel, seen during her recent stint on "Dancing with the Stars," announced that her live show would be postponed on Sunday. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

"‘Dancing with the Stars’" alum and "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel posted an update for the Boston stop of the live tour.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Due to the weather that’s predicted in the evening on SUNDAY and out of abundance of caution the Dancing with the Stars Live show this Sunday 1/25 at the Boch Center Wang Theater in Boston will have a new show time of 1pm."

FOX WEATHER TO PROVIDE EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE OF WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE NATION

Some celebrities opted to head out early. 

Bunnie XO, podcast host and wife of Jelly Roll, posted from the airport.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO pose on the red carpet

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"Leaving this snow storm behind," she shared on her social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In another post filmed on the tarmac, she added, "When you head to the Westcoast so you miss the whole apocalyptic snowstorm."

The Band Perry announced multiple cancellations, telling fans shows would be rescheduled.

"Due to severe winter weather impacting much of the country, we had to make the tough decision to cancel the rest of our shows scheduled for this weekend," the group said. "Love yall, please stay warm and safe! Xoxo"

Walker Montgomery echoed the warning as conditions worsened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Winter weather is about to hit y’all. Stay warm out there..."

As the storm continues marching east, officials are urging Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for dangerous conditions — while artists and fans brace for more cancellations in the days ahead.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue