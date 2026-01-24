Historic winter storm forces Grand Ole Opry cancellation, disrupts major country tours

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive, historic winter storm stretching more than 2,300 miles across the United States is halting travel, canceling major events and forcing country music stars to change their plans as dangerous weather sweeps east.

In Nashville, the storm has already disrupted one of country music’s most iconic institutions.

The Grand Ole Opry announced it canceled its Saturday, Jan. 24 show, along with Opry House tours on Jan. 24 and 25, citing safety concerns.

WINTER STORM FERN CHAOS GRIPS TRAVELERS AS SOME AIRLINES ISSUE AIRPORT ADVISORIES

"Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Grand Ole Opry show on Saturday, January 24th has been canceled, as well as Opry House tours on January 24th and 25th. The safety of our fans, our artists, and our staff is our top priority, and we truly appreciate your understanding," the Opry wrote on its Instagram page.

The venue said it would continue its long-running tradition with a radio-only broadcast.

"To continue the Opry’s legacy of consecutive Saturday night broadcasts, this Saturday’s show will be presented as a radio-only program. No audience will be permitted. Please tune in on WSM Radio!"

FEMA PREPARATIONS FOR ‘MASSIVE WINTER STORM’ SET TO IMPACT MORE THAN 30 STATES REVEALED IN MEMO

Rising country artist Zach John King was forced to postpone a major career milestone — his Opry debut.

"I was supposed to make my Opry debut this Saturday January, 24th. After looking at every option and seeing the potential weather hazards in Nashville this weekend... I've made the tough decision to reschedule my debut," King wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

He added that the Opry helped move the performance.

"The Opry has been incredibly gracious in letting me reschedule to May 23rd, 2026 where all my family, friends, and fans will be able to be there in full attendance. Stay safe and I'll see ya'll this Summer. ZJK"

Meanwhile, not all artists were convinced the storm would live up to the hype.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Country singer-songwriter Drew Baldrige questioned whether Nashville was overreacting.

WINTER STORMS CAN KNOCK OUT YOUR TECH FAST: PREPARE NOW

"Everybody’s calling Snowmageddon. They’re all saying it’s going to crush Nashville. I’m just a big believer it ain’t going to happen. I think we’re going to get a handful of inches," Baldrige said.

He continued, joking about panic buying and questioning storm forecasts.

"I almost feel like these meteorologists are sponsored by Kroger or Publix because, I mean, you walk in there, there ain’t nothing left. I mean, there is not a piece of bread on a shelf for a snowstorm that’s going to last maybe two days."

As the storm expanded across the Southeast, major tours were impacted, including Jason Aldean’s.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Jason Aldean's performance at Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, January 24, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 21, due to inclement weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the announcement read on his social media.

Kelsea Ballerini shared a stark contrast between her travels and conditions back home.

"a week in the swiss alps to a big ole snowstorm at home. stay warm & safe, friends," she wrote on Instagram.

The storm’s reach extended beyond country music.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"‘Dancing with the Stars’" alum and "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel posted an update for the Boston stop of the live tour.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Due to the weather that’s predicted in the evening on SUNDAY and out of abundance of caution the Dancing with the Stars Live show this Sunday 1/25 at the Boch Center Wang Theater in Boston will have a new show time of 1pm."

FOX WEATHER TO PROVIDE EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE OF WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE NATION

Some celebrities opted to head out early.

Bunnie XO, podcast host and wife of Jelly Roll, posted from the airport.

"Leaving this snow storm behind," she shared on her social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In another post filmed on the tarmac, she added, "When you head to the Westcoast so you miss the whole apocalyptic snowstorm."

The Band Perry announced multiple cancellations, telling fans shows would be rescheduled.

"Due to severe winter weather impacting much of the country, we had to make the tough decision to cancel the rest of our shows scheduled for this weekend," the group said. "Love yall, please stay warm and safe! Xoxo"

Walker Montgomery echoed the warning as conditions worsened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Winter weather is about to hit y’all. Stay warm out there..."

As the storm continues marching east, officials are urging Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for dangerous conditions — while artists and fans brace for more cancellations in the days ahead.