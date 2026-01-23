Winter Storm Fern chaos grips travelers as some airlines issue airport advisories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Across the country, U.S. airlines and airports are alerting travelers to brace for a winter storm that's set to bring dangerous snow and ice conditions this weekend.

Power outages and tree damage are expected in the Southeast, while heavier snow is expected in the North, impacting some 235 million Americans, FOX Weather reported.

Major airlines are issuing travel alerts to flyers in certain destinations facing severe weather.

OFFICIALS CHANGE TRAVEL ALERT FOR SPRING BREAK HOT SPOT WHILE WARNING OF 'SEXUAL ASSAULTS'

AccuWeather, a weather forecasting company, told FOX Weather that Winter Storm Fern is expected to come with cold temperatures not seen in five years.

"This will likely result in thousands of flight cancellations on Saturday, Sunday and Monday," said Dan DePodwin, vice president of forecasting operations at AccuWeather, in a statement.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines listed 35 airports, noting that travelers with trips from Jan. 24 to 27 may rebook their travels without a change fee.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines listed 65 airports under its "Eastern North America Winter Storm" alert, also allowing travelers to rebook their travels without a change fee for trips from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

Thirty-five airports were listed by New York-based Jet Blue, with flyers able to change their trips for the same dates with no fee.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Southwest listed 46 airports in its advisory, with passengers with trips booked for Jan. 24 to 26 eligible to change their trips now for no fee.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport posted a travel warning, writing, "Significant snowfall is in the forecast this weekend… The airport snow team will be standing by to treat runways as needed."

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight or to adjust their reservation. Flight delays or cancellations may occur," it continued.

In a press release, Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina advised travelers to "be safe."

"The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event," said Kevin Baker, executive director. "However, airlines may cancel flights because of the storm’s system-wide impacts."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Dallas Love Field Airport spokesperson Lauren Rounds told KERA News the airport will monitor surface temperatures and conduct friction tests on the runways.

"When large-scale disruptions occur, it is customary for our staff to be available to assist customers who cannot travel and may need to stay at the airport for an extended period," Rounds said.

A secure portion of the terminal will be open, with cots, blankets and snacks to be provided as available.

Rounds said travelers should arrive two hours before departure time.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport spokesperson Zachary Greiner also told the outlet they're working closely with the National Weather Service.

The airport is prepared to treat roads and bridges to keep travelers safe.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Customers are encouraged to monitor the weather, allow extra time when traveling to the airport and check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information," Greiner said.

Boston Logan International Airport posted an advisory about the storm, telling travelers to "check with [their] airline on the status of [their] flight before coming to the airport.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Travel booking app Hopper estimates that upwards of 15,000 flights could be delayed because of the storm, noting a 17% increase in travelers adding Disruption Assistance to trips for this upcoming weekend.

FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed reporting.