Travel

Winter Storm Fern chaos grips travelers as some airlines issue airport advisories

Flight delays estimated at 15,000 as airports from Dallas to Boston prepare emergency measures

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
States prepare for massive winter storm Video

States prepare for massive winter storm

FOX Weather meteorologist Bayne Froney joins 'America's Newsroom' in Dallas, Texas, as the first signs of a massive winter emerge. Texas is preparing accordingly following the devastating winter storm five years ago.

Across the country, U.S. airlines and airports are alerting travelers to brace for a winter storm that's set to bring dangerous snow and ice conditions this weekend.

Power outages and tree damage are expected in the Southeast, while heavier snow is expected in the North, impacting some 235 million Americans, FOX Weather reported.

Major airlines are issuing travel alerts to flyers in certain destinations facing severe weather.

AccuWeather, a weather forecasting company, told FOX Weather that Winter Storm Fern is expected to come with cold temperatures not seen in five years.

"This will likely result in thousands of flight cancellations on Saturday, Sunday and Monday," said Dan DePodwin, vice president of forecasting operations at AccuWeather, in a statement.

plane taking off in snow

Power outages and tree damage are expected in the Southeast, while heavier snow is expected in the North. (Will Waldron/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines listed 35 airports, noting that travelers with trips from Jan. 24 to 27 may rebook their travels without a change fee.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines listed 65 airports under its "Eastern North America Winter Storm" alert, also allowing travelers to rebook their travels without a change fee for trips from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

Thirty-five airports were listed by New York-based Jet Blue, with flyers able to change their trips for the same dates with no fee.

Southwest listed 46 airports in its advisory, with passengers with trips booked for Jan. 24 to 26 eligible to change their trips now for no fee.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport posted a travel warning, writing, "Significant snowfall is in the forecast this weekend… The airport snow team will be standing by to treat runways as needed."

A Wayne County Department of Public Services truck salts a road in Michigan

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight or to adjust their reservation. Flight delays or cancellations may occur," said one airport.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight or to adjust their reservation. Flight delays or cancellations may occur," it continued.

In a press release, Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina advised travelers to "be safe."

"The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event," said Kevin Baker, executive director. "However, airlines may cancel flights because of the storm’s system-wide impacts."

Dallas Love Field Airport spokesperson Lauren Rounds told KERA News the airport will monitor surface temperatures and conduct friction tests on the runways.

"When large-scale disruptions occur, it is customary for our staff to be available to assist customers who cannot travel and may need to stay at the airport for an extended period," Rounds said.

airport employee with luggage in snow

Travel booking app Hopper estimates that upwards of 15,000 flights could be delayed because of this storm. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A secure portion of the terminal will be open, with cots, blankets and snacks to be provided as available. 

Rounds said travelers should arrive two hours before departure time.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport spokesperson Zachary Greiner also told the outlet they're working closely with the National Weather Service.

The airport is prepared to treat roads and bridges to keep travelers safe.

"Customers are encouraged to monitor the weather, allow extra time when traveling to the airport and check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information," Greiner said.

Boston Logan International Airport posted an advisory about the storm, telling travelers to "check with [their] airline on the status of [their] flight before coming to the airport.

Travel booking app Hopper estimates that upwards of 15,000 flights could be delayed because of the storm, noting a 17% increase in travelers adding Disruption Assistance to trips for this upcoming weekend.

FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed reporting.

Expert urges Americans to 'be ready' as winter storm hits: 'Stay home, have supplies.' Video

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

