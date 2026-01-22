FOX Weather to provide extended live coverage of winter storm impacting the nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Weather will be providing extensive live coverage of the major winter storm that is expected to impact huge swaths of the country.

Meteorologists and correspondents from FOX Weather, FOX News Media's free ad-supported streaming television channel, will be dispatched to cities from Texas to the northeast to offer on-the-ground reporting of the storm, which is projected to cross over 30 states throughout the weekend.

FOX Weather will have live programming from 6 a.m. ET through midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Beginning Thursday, correspondent Mike Seidel will report from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and meteorologist Bayne Froney will report from Dallas. On Friday, meteorologist Bob Van Dillen will lead reporting from Atlanta with correspondent Brandy Campbell contributing to coverage from Oxford, Mississippi.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM COULD IMPACT OVER 235 MILLION AMERICANS

On Saturday, correspondent Katie Byrne will report live from Washington, D.C. Then, on Sunday, meteorologists Jane Minar and Britta Merwin will report live from New Jersey while Melanie Black will report live in Boston. Correspondent Robert Ray will also report live from New Jersey.

A team of FOX Weather meteorologists, including Craig Herrera, Michael Estime, Stephen Morgan, Ian Oliver, Kiyana Lewis, Ari Sarsalari, Nick Kosir and Haley Meier will be covering the storm from the New York studio.

FOX WEATHER EXPANDS TO OPTIMUM, SPECTRUM, LG CHANNELS

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added a number of distribution partners, including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DirecTV Stream, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex, Optimum, Spectrum and LG Channels.

FOX Weather is available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP