Winter Storm

FOX Weather to provide extended live coverage of winter storm impacting the nation

Meteorologists and correspondents will be dispatched to cities across the country

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
FOX Weather correspondent Ian Oliver discusses details of the major winter storm bringing sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow and significant ice across multiple states on ‘Special Report.’

FOX Weather will be providing extensive live coverage of the major winter storm that is expected to impact huge swaths of the country.

Meteorologists and correspondents from FOX Weather, FOX News Media's free ad-supported streaming television channel, will be dispatched to cities from Texas to the northeast to offer on-the-ground reporting of the storm, which is projected to cross over 30 states throughout the weekend. 

FOX Weather will have live programming from 6 a.m. ET through midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Beginning Thursday, correspondent Mike Seidel will report from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and meteorologist Bayne Froney will report from Dallas. On Friday, meteorologist Bob Van Dillen will lead reporting from Atlanta with correspondent Brandy Campbell contributing to coverage from Oxford, Mississippi.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM COULD IMPACT OVER 235 MILLION AMERICANS

Snow plow on the highway in winter storm

FOX Weather will provide extended live coverage of the winter storm expected to impact huge swaths of the nation this weekend. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

On Saturday, correspondent Katie Byrne will report live from Washington, D.C. Then, on Sunday, meteorologists Jane Minar and Britta Merwin will report live from New Jersey while Melanie Black will report live in Boston. Correspondent Robert Ray will also report live from New Jersey.

A team of FOX Weather meteorologists, including Craig Herrera, Michael Estime, Stephen Morgan, Ian Oliver, Kiyana Lewis, Ari Sarsalari, Nick Kosir and Haley Meier will be covering the storm from the New York studio.

FOX WEATHER EXPANDS TO OPTIMUM, SPECTRUM, LG CHANNELS

Winter snowy street

Meteorologists and correspondents will be dispatched from Texas to the northeast to provide live coverage of the winter storm. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added a number of distribution partners, including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DirecTV Stream, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex, Optimum, Spectrum and LG Channels.

FOX Weather is available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android.

Fox Weather logo

FOX Weather is available on iOS and Android devices and has a variety of distribution partners. (Fox Weather/iStock)

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

