More than 15,000 US flights have now been disrupted by America’s massive winter storm

The massive winter storm set to hit states across the country has caused more than 15,000 flight disruptions as Americans brace for snow, ice and low temperatures.

As of 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, the website FlightAware.com, which provides real-time data on flight disruptions, noted that nearly 10,000 flights had been canceled through Monday with another 5,000 being delayed.

American Airlines has seen the brunt of the disruptions on Saturday, with 822 flight cancellations and 30 delays, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines was shown to be the second most impacted airline with 571 cancellations and 33 delays, followed by Delta Airlines with 165 cancellations and 33 delays. United Airlines is the least impacted of the four, but still has 150 cancellations and 45 delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday reported airport closures across the country, including Harry Reid International Airport, John Wayne Airport and San Diego International Airport. Meanwhile, weather and air traffic professionals are hard at work monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of air travelers across the country.

In a video released by the agency on social media, Air Traffic Watch Officer Joshua Jennings explained the efforts taken to ensure safety, including snow removal and the de-icing of aircraft. Additionally, the FAA is urging Americans to check its website for updates on airport information.

This weekend's historic winter storm spans over 2,300 miles with weather alerts as far west as New Mexico sweeping across the country to Maine. More than 190 million Americans are under some type of winter weather alert, breaking the record for the most number of U.S. counties simultaneously under a Winter Storm Warning, FOX Weather reported.

On Friday, the National Weather Service (NSW) urged Americans in the storm's path to take it seriously, advising that individuals should "avoid travel if at all possible."

President Donald Trump shared the NWS message on Truth Social and said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was ready to respond.

"I have been briefed on the record cold wave and historic winter storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend. The Trump Administration is coordinating with state and local officials. FEMA is fully prepared to respond," Trump wrote, adding, "Stay safe and stay warm!"