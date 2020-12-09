Expand / Collapse search
Hilary Duff
Published

Hilary Duff shows off baby bump, says she misses her pre-baby body: 'Grateful and excited'

The star is expecting her third child.

By Nate Day | Fox News
Hilary Duff is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The 33-year-old actress-singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her growing baby bump, as well as to lament the changing of her pre-baby body.

Duff announced in October that she's expecting her third child, her second with husband Matthew Koma.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me..." the star captioned a post featuring a very brief video of Koma rubbing her stomach.

Months later, Duff's stomach is quite a bit larger as the baby grows, and she's taken note of the change.

Hilary Duff said that she misses her pre-baby body but is 'grateful and excited' about the coming addition to her 'little/big family.' (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The star shared some content on her Instagram story showing off her toned pre-baby body.

"Would be lying if I told you I didn't miss this body," she wrote over a brief video clip of herself cooking.

Next on her Story came a selfie of the star wearing a brown one-piece bathing suit with a flat stomach.

"Particularly this one," she wrote, per images captured by Entertainment Tonight.

However, while Duff may miss the way she looked before, she's still pleased with her body today.

A third image -- another selfie with her growing tummy on full display -- was also shared.

Hilary Duff (left) and Matthew Koma (right) are expecting their second child together. Duff also has a child from a previous marriage. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together)

"But this one is working hard and doing pretty cool things for our little/big family and I'm super grateful and excited about that!" she wrote over the final post.

Duff is already mother to two children: Luca, 8, and Banks, 2.

She shares banks with Koma, 33, and Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She began dating Koma in 2017 and announced their first pregnancy together in 2018 before Banks was born. They married in late 2019.

The star faced a health scare recently when she was exposed to coronavirus.

