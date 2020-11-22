Hilary Duff says she was ‘exposed' to COVID, shares quarantine status

Hilary Duff has shared that she’s been “exposed to covid,” according to her Instagram Stories.

The 33-year-old actress shared the news with her 16 million followers while donning a gray hoodie.

“Quarantine day 2 Fml,” she captioned her story on Sunday.

Duff, who recently announced she is pregnant with her third child, is back in New York City to film TV Land’s hit show “Younger,” which stars Sutton Foster and is in its seventh season.

Production on the show began last month, according to an Instagram post shared by actress Debi Mazar.

“Major Covid19 protocols in place. Proud of my cast & crew for braving it & taking all the extra measures to protect one another. Love seeing my cast mates & being around their fantastic energy,” Mazar wrote at the time. “Masks were on all the time, unless we were filming. No eating or drinking on the set now.”

Representatives at Viacom did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the show’s production status.

It is not clear when fans can expect the new season. The show had already halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season 6 finale of “Younger,” which aired on Sept. 4, 2019, drew 1.2 million viewers, according to a press release issued around that time. The show is a top-rated sitcom among women ages 18 to 54.

In the U.S., the novel coronavirus has infected more than 12 million Americans, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

The state of New York has more than 590,800 confirmed infections, with nearly 42,000 of them in Manhattan, where a significant portion of “Younger” has been filmed.

