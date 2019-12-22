Hilary Duff marries fiance Matthew Koma: report

Hilary Duff is officially a Mrs.

On Saturday, the “Younger” actress, 32, married fiancé Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, People confirmed.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” a source told the outlet, noting the guest list consisted of “family and close friends.”

In May, Duff announced her engagement to Koma, 32, revealing the exciting news on Instagram.

“He asked me to be his wife,” the “Lizzie McGuire” star captioned the snap of her stunning engagement ring.

Koma also shared the same shot on social media and gushed, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

In late 2017, Duff spoke about rekindling her relationship with Koma for the third time, stating, “Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!”

In June 2018, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” Duff exclaimed at the time.

Duff welcomed the couple’s daughter, Banks Violet Bair, last October. The actress also shares 7-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2010. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Reps for Duff did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.