Hilary Duff on quarantining with her children: 'It's actually become the norm'

While many parents have struggled to keep their kids occupied during the coronavirus quarantine, Hilary Duff is singing a different tune.

The 32-year-old actress is a mother to two: Luca, 8 -- whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie -- and Banks, 1, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

Duff spoke to E! News recently and opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones.

HILARY DUFF SHUTS DOWN 'DISGUSTING' SEX TRAFFICKING TWITTER RUMORS ABOUT HER SON LUCA

She admitted that "some days are better than others," but by and large, things are going well.

"I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it," the singer-actress said. "It's actually become the norm -- 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' -- and it's not as much of a panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others."

She added that certain luxuries have also contributed to the family's well-being since the novel virus outbreak.

HILARY DUFF SHARES A PHOTO OF HERSELF RELAXING IN THE POOL WITHOUT HER KIDS: 'THIS NEVER HAPPENS'

"It's hard to complain because we have a pool, and a backyard... and we have everything we need. We have food," Duff explained. "But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times."

Like many other parents out there, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star has had to tackle some homeschooling since the quarantine began -- but it's what comes after school ends that caused some worry for Duff.

"When school was ending, then I started panicking and I was like, 'How am I going to keep my son entertained all day, you know? Like, now what?'" she said.

Since then, however, the star has found ways to keep her kiddos occupied.

"We are doing good," she said. "We've created obstacle courses in the backyard with hula hoops and pool floats, and we play a lot of Monopoly and we play like crazy. So, we are doing all right."

HILARY DUFF BLASTS HOLIDAY PARTYING AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, JOKES ABOUT 'RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT'

Additionally, having two kids that get along has been a plus.

"My kids, it was different having them so far apart and it's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know?" the "So Yesterday" singer gushed to the outlet.

"I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus. I'm not working and as tired as I get by them by the end of the day... there's so many moments where I feel so grateful to watch their bond and have uninterrupted family time."

Luckily, Duff has a great partner-in-crime in Koma, 33, to help her tackle the challenges of parenting amid a pandemic.

"We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet," Duff said. She and Koma, a musician, wed in December of last year.

She continued: "So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I'm really grateful he's super involved. So, it's been great."

Duff has been very vocal about her life during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notably, the star took to Instagram to blast July Fourth partiers, calling them "a--holes" for not wearing masks.

She also recently shared a photo of herself lounging in her pool without any little ones around, remarking: "This NEVER happens."