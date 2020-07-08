Hilary Duff shares photo of herself relaxing in the pool without her kids: 'This NEVER happens'

Hilary Duff is enjoying some solo time.

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star showed off her toned figure in a swimsuit pic shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, Duff, 32, lounges on an inflatable pool raft while enjoying a book -- "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell, as she told a fan in the comments -- and a beverage. For her relaxing pool day, Duff donned a brown two-piece bikini paired with white sunglasses.

"This.NEVER.happens," she admitted in the caption. "If I could stop the racing thoughts of the end of the world/dealing with the mess in my garage/and counting the fruits&veggies/glasses of water my kids drank today it would be a evvvvven chiller."

The singer, who is mother to Luca, 8, and Banks, 1, received plenty of support in the comments from fans who understand what she's facing.

"I feel this. 5 kids and a 'messy' house plus the current state of the world = anxiety," wrote a fan.

"Oh wow. The counting thing. I felt that in my soul," said another. "Living through you rn girl lol."

A third commented: "It's comforting to know you also deal with racing thoughts, keeping on top of 'must do' tasks, and find difficulty in taking time for yourself. I feel that every day, and I don't even have children! Much love."

Another follower noted that alone time is a "rare occurrence for moms."

Duff has been spending plenty of time with her little ones lately, including soaking in some sun with Banks on the Fourth of July.

In a post to mark the occasion, Duff said that she and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, took Banks for a few walks and a drive to celebrate the day, but was unhappy seeing people out partying amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me," she wrote in the caption. "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free."