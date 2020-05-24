Hilary Duff shuts down 'disgusting' sex trafficking Twitter rumors about her son Luca

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Disney star Hilary Duff dismissed “disgusting” rumors circulating on Twitter over the weekend that she’s involved in child sex trafficking.

Duff, 32, had shared an Instagram story showing several “family photos” taped to a wall in her home. In the video, she is heard saying “someone on Instagram pointed out that we did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with a sticker,” referring to one photo of her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz.

“Everyone bored af right now I know…but this is actually disgusting,” Duff tweeted Saturday after child sex trafficking conspiracy theories began to spread on social media. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.”

"Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting Internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter," her representative added in a statement to E! News. "Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum turned TV Land’s “Younger” actress is a proud mom to her two children: her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband and former pro-hockey player Mike Comrie, and her 1-year-old daughter Banks Violet, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

“Ugh.... the skin, the blue eyes, the placement of the freckles, the best part of all is the placement of his heart ♥️ my sweet sweet Luca. I love you all the way,” Duff wrote in a May 13 Instagram post of her son just before Mother’s Day.

She celebrated his eighth birthday last week, saying on her Instagram story there was some serious "Bday Cake makin going down," according to E!