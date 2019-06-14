Hilary Duff reveals baby daughter hospitalized due to infection from bug bite

Hilary Duff revealed this week that her 7-month-old daughter, Banks, was briefly hospitalized due to an infection from a bug bite.

Banks “had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection,” the actress told Us Weekly, adding, “it was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine.”

Duff, 31, said Banks was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, noting the facility “took care of us” and “were really good.”

The former Disney Channel star, known for her role in the “Lizzie McGuire” series, took to Instagram earlier this week to tell fans that Banks was under the weather, though she did not elaborate further at the time.

“Right home to a sick baby,” she captioned the post.

The “So Yesterday” singer also posted to her Instagram Story, according to the publication. She wrote, in part: “I actually have Banks’ vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital.”

Thankfully, however, the 7-month-old is on the mend.

“She’s fine,” Duff told Us Weekly. “She’s happy and on the mend and she looks great.”

Duff and fiancé Matthew Koma welcomed Banks in October 2018. Duff also shares Luca, her 7-year-old son, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.