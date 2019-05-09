Hilary Duff announces engagement to Matthew Koma

She said yes!

Hilary Duff, 31, announced on social media Thursday that's she's engaged to boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“He asked me to be his wife,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

In the pic, which was taken in New York City, Duff showed off her new massive diamond ring.

Koma, 31, posted the same set of photos and wrote, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

HILARY DUFF TALKS BEING A NEW MOM OF TWO AND THE POSSIBILITY OF A 'LIZZIE MCGUIRE' REBOOT

The couple were first linked to each other in early 2017 but then broke up for a short period of time in March, only to be back together in September. The "Younger" actress announced she was expecting a baby with the singer/songwriter in June 2018.

Their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, was born on October 25.

Duff shares her son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.