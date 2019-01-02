Hilary Duff reveals her baby daughter Banks has colic in candid Instagram post: ‘It’s really hard’

The past few months haven't been smooth sailing for Hilary Duff.

The 31-year-old "Younger" star welcomed her daughter, Banks, with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, in late October, and on New Year’s Day she took to Instagram to admit that her newborn hasn’t exactly been an angel.

“Calling all parents of colic babies… this ends right?” she captioned a selfie with her sleeping little girl. “Can you ever set them down without them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things… please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and happy new year lol #thankGforfilters #babyforsale!!! #anytakers??”

According to WebMD, colic is a term applied to “any healthy, well-fed infant who cries more than three hours a day, more than three days a week, for more than three weeks.”

One hour later, Duff shared another shot of her little girl breastfeeding as she took a giant bite of a tasty treat.

“On a lighter note…. @acrebaja was bomb,” she captioned the funny pic.

Thankfully, the difficult home situation doesn’t seem to have put a damper on the new parents’ relationship. Duff took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet text exchange between herself and Koma, in which the musician gave himself and his love props for dealing with their challenging baby.

“I’m really proud of us ba,” he wrote. “This s--- isn’t easy and we are so good and kind and patient with each other even when it’s really f---ing hard.”

“Yes we are killin the game. Luh u the most,” Duff replied.

“Love you more,” Koma added.

Duff captioned the screenshot, “2019 realness My Man #colicbaby.”

She also shared a precious video of baby Banks grinning for the camera, writing, “But look at that face.”