Hilaria Baldwin seemingly slams Amy Schumer for ‘cruel’ jokes about her heritage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria Baldwin is seemingly calling out Amy Schumer after she previously threw a comedic jab at her Spanish roots.

In her new book, "Manual Not Included," Baldwin opened up about the emotional toll of being the target of jokes that questioned her identity and heritage.

Although the wife of Alec Baldwin did not mention Schumer’s name, she wrote about a "famous person, someone I’ve never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family" in excerpts obtained by People.

HILARIA BALDWIN CLAIMS 'THE WHOLE WORLD WAS MEAN TO ME' AFTER SHE WAS SLAMMED FOR SPANISH ACCENT

Baldwin claimed in her book that an unnamed celebrity mentioned her and her family in a "show" and that "she even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram."

"We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that," she penned. "It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don’t need to use her name, and I don’t want any problems with her…"

She continued to call her a "total stranger" and preferred to be "left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me…"

HILARIA BALDWIN FIRES BACK AT CRITICS WHO SLAMMED HER FOR SCOLDING ALEC DURING AWKWARD RED CARPET INTERVIEW

Baldwin revealed that the public scrutiny surrounding the scandal left her physically ill with stress. The mother-of-eight also claimed her kids were brought to tears over the controversial commentary.

"It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel," she wrote. "I don’t need an apology… No matter what, I hope I never meet her."

In April 2023, Schumer poked fun at Baldwin's Spanish heritage in a Netflix special, "Emergency Contact." In the comedy special, she asked the audience, "Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?"

"I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry," she said before adopting a Spanish accent to repeat Baldwin's name.

Born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston, the former yoga teacher was accused of exaggerating her Spanish heritage after it was uncovered on social media in 2020.

"So, I just can’t wrap my head around this story," Schumer said in the special. "If you don't know who I mean, this is Alec Baldwin's wife."

Schumer recalled meeting Hilaria "years ago" backstage at "Saturday Night Live." When Alec attempted to introduce his wife to the comedian, Schumer said, "I saw her and I said, 'No, thank you.'"

She added, "I'm trying to hang on to my self-esteem, OK. She is a tiny Disney princess and I look like Ben Roethlisberger from most angles."

Schumer remembered Hilaria having a "very thick, Spanish accent, from Spain."

"They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco, you know. And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston."

The Baldwins share eight small children together – Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2. The couple welcomed María Lucía via surrogacy five months after the birth of Eduardo. Hilaria chose to do surrogacy after she miscarried one embryo following in vitro fertilization.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin claimed she was born in Mallorca and raised in Boston. She said on a podcast in April 2020 that she moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old to attend NYU.

She has since apologized for the confusion and admitted in an Instagram post at the time that "culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions [and] political beliefs" are "allow[ed] to be fluid."

Meanwhile, Schumer criticized Baldwin in her comedy special, saying, "My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone … now stay with me."

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 after the gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Schumer and Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.