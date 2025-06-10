HGTV star Tarek El Moussa cited for battery after Las Vegas brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tarek El Moussa was allegedly involved in a physical fight in Las Vegas that led to a citation for battery.

Fox News Digital can confirm that the reality star, 43, was not arrested and only cited by authorities after the incident. He allegedly got into the heated encounter to defend his elderly father.

"On June 5, 2025, officers responded to a battery incident in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard," the Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

El Moussa hasn't publicly addressed the incident, but his wife, Heather El Moussa, took to social media to share their weekend trip to Las Vegas.

"Not our average Vegas trip… Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride," she wrote on Instagram with a video recap.

"We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes – our world, our work, and of course, the glam. Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together."

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Haack, 41, for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They co-parent two children and star together in a new HGTV reality show, "The Flip Off."

El Moussa and Heather tied the knot in 2021.

The real estate expert previously opened up to Fox News Digital about his personal struggles during his life-altering health journey.

The "Flipping 101" star faced the terrifying reality of battling not one but two different types of cancer in his early 30s.

"Man, cancer is a scary word. And when you're facing cancer, you know there's always that potential of death," said El Moussa.

"And when you're staring death in the face, it makes you really, really realize what life is about, what you should be grateful for."

For El Moussa, the most frightening part wasn’t just the cancer itself; it was the fear of not being there for his family, particularly his then-baby girl.

"The scariest part for me was not knowing if I was going to live or die, because at the time I was young, I had a family, I have my daughter, Taylor, and the scariest thing was not knowing if I would be around to raise my baby."

In 2013, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which was discovered after a fan noticed a lump on his neck during one of his shows and suggested he see a doctor. Soon after, he was also diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The "Flip or Flop" star announced he was cancer-free in 2019.