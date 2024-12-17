HGTV stars Tarek and Heather El Moussa, Christina Hall invoke Princess Diana: 'Three of us in this marriage'

Tarek and Heather El Moussa aren't letting the past negatively affect the future, especially when it comes to cultivating healthy relationships within their family.

The real estate experts put in some serious elbow grease toward their friendship with Christina Hall, Tarek's ex-wife, and created an alliance that not only benefited their personal household but also helped form a bond between the pair for their new HGTV series, "The Flip Off."

In an Instagram clip featuring the trio, Princess Diana's voice echoed in the background from her infamous 1995 BBC interview where she was asked if Camilla Bowles was a "factor" in the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, to which she replied, "Well, there were three of in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

"Looks like three's a crowd…," the caption read along with the tune-in info for the show.

While Hall was dealing behind-the-scenes with the breakdown of her third marriage with Joshua Hall, she found allies in her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather.

Hall filed for divorce from Joshua in July and has since leaned on the couple for support in unique ways.

Their volatile relationship was seen first-hand in a sneak peek of the upcoming show. "This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!" Josh told Christina while driving. "You’re supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you’re with me."

"Remember, you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is. You’re rude."

"I don’t over talk," Christina finally replied, to which Josh said, "Yeah, the s--- you say, and I’m just like, 'I wish you’d shut up already.'"

Christina sighed, and Josh replied, "My wife’s pissing me off already."

While her marriage unfolded in front of the camera, Christina found a friend in Heather, and the pair regularly poke fun at each other (and Tarek) on social media. When Heather and Tarek were asked if they would ever do "The Flip Off" again while announcing the air date for their HGTV show on Instagram, Christina was quick to jump into the comments with a dig at her soon-to-be ex-husband.

"Only if [Heather] is my partner next time," Christina wrote. "Tarek you can have Josh."

Christina's estranged husband was originally cast in the program but has not been involved since the former couple announced their divorce over the summer, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The "Christina on the Coast" star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their 5-year-old son, Hudson.

While filming their new reality show, Tarek and Heather gave insight into what it was like working with his ex-wife in a video shared on social media. Tarek tried getting a hold of Christina over the phone, only for his calls to go unanswered. Heather laughed as she realized, "She blocked you."

At DIRECTV’s Christmas at Kathy Hilton's holiday event, Heather exclusively told Fox News Digital that her digital banter with Christina is "all in good fun, and we're just having a good time."

"We're filming the show together, everyone gets along, we're raising kids together, and it doesn't happen overnight," Heather said.

"I mean, obviously, a lot of things have happened, but time heals a lot of things, and I feel like everyone is in a really good place right now and getting along … and that's the most important."

The former couple amicably co-parent two children together now and will work together on "The Flip Off," but were in a much different place years ago when their marriage was ending in 2018.

"We were upset at each other," Tarek told E! News. "I was upset that she left me. She was upset that I acted the way I acted. We still had to work together. It took a big toll on our family."

He added, "Time heals. And enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone."

"You can't co-parent if you're angry, if you're holding things against your former spouse," Tarek added. "If you don't forgive, you're going to be stuck, and you're never going to move forward. You've got to do it for your kids."

He detailed his struggles with anxiety and depression and the subsequent end of their marriage, in his 2024 memoir, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunities in Distress – In Real Estate, Business and Life."

In addition to mental health woes, Tarek was battling an addiction to steroids and at one point turned to horomone injections recommended by an "anti-aging specialist."

"I knew something wasn’t right," El Moussa admitted to Fox News Digital last year. "I was planning on going to see a different doctor and start figuring out what was going on with me. But, unfortunately, I had done so much damage. It was a little bit too late."

After hitting rock bottom, Tarek accepted that "life wasn't fair" and he began working on his new life.

"I knew it was going to be challenging. I knew it was going to take a long time. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I knew I had no other options. So, I got to work," he told Fox News Digital at the time.

Part of his new life included finding love again and marrying former Playboy model Heather in 2021. They welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023.