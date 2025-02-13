Tarek El Moussa said he's 'lucky to be alive' after referring to wife Heather as ex-wife Christina Haack

Even Tarek El Moussa makes a mistake every once in a while.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star admitted that he once called his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, by his ex-wife Christina Haack's name.

In a video posted to Instagram, Heather jokingly revealed that the couple's contractor, Bryan, referred to her as Christina.

"I did that one time, and I'm lucky to be alive," Tarek, 43, told a visibly embarrassed Bryan, before admitting it was "just once."

"Anyone knows of good contractors… we might need a new one after this," Tarek captioned the video.

Tarek and Christina, 41, were married for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They co-parent two children and star together in a new HGTV reality show, "The Flip Off," which premiered last month.

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Christina opened up about the dynamic of filming with Tarek and Heather, 37, and explained how her former husband, Josh Hall, made her life more difficult while filming the show.

"I would laugh at Tarek. I would get the silent treatment for a week," Christina told the outlet .

She explained that filming the HGTV show with Josh, 44, "probably just sped [their split] up."

"Somebody with more confidence would be able to say, ‘This is my wife, but yes, she does this for TV. She was filming with Tarek when I met her,’" she said. "There was a rationale there that didn’t make sense. You know what you signed up for. I’m your wife, and I’m choosing you, but you’re choosing to make my life harder over insecurities."

Josh and Christina only filmed one episode together for "The Flip Off," and she is happy with her decision to continue on without him.

"This isn’t Josh’s show," she told the outlet. "No one’s going to miss that he’s not in it. Josh is not a TV host, he’s not a house flipper, he’s not a designer. He was just my husband in it. With Tarek, we built everything together, and I still have respect for him. I have no respect for Josh."

Josh filed for divorce from Christina in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage.

"We’re going to be going to trial, I hear," Christina said during a Jan. 12 appearance on Sirius XM's " Jeff Lewis Live ." "He doesn’t want to do mediation. It’s going to be fun, can’t wait."

Christina noted she has not been "ordered" to pay Josh's attorney's fees, "but he’s been asking."

"I’ve already had to give a little something," she admitted.

The reality TV star claimed she has been financially supportive of Josh.

"I gave him money to live, and then he bought a Bentley, but then he also doesn’t have a job," she noted. "But he drives a Bentley, so I’m sure he’s pulling a lot of chicks."

Tarek and Heather also revealed what it is like filming as a blended family while speaking to Fox News Digital about their partnership with Visit Anaheim.

"The only time there's tension is when she realizes she's losing," Tarek said of Christina. "Outside of that, things are pretty good."

"I feel like we've all come a long way," Heather added. "We've been together 5½ years, married almost three. And everyone's in a really good place right now. And we're just having a really good time filming the show and competing against each other."

Heather admitted the show has "been stressful at times" but noted filming has been fun. "We have a lot of laughs, and we're going to kick her butt."

"I think people are very excited about 'The Flip Off' because, obviously, you have exes working together again after they were on 'Flip or Flop' for so long," Heather noted. "It's been like a fun, friendly competition."

