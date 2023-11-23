HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa admits ‘hardest thing’ about battle with autoimmune disorder

Heather Rae El Moussa admits it has "not been easy" living with an autoimmune disorder.

Last month, the HGTV star and wife of Tarek El Moussa discovered that she was suffering from Hashimoto’s disease, a common autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, causing symptoms like exhaustion and weight gain, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"When I found out that it was an autoimmune disease, I was definitely shocked, because I've always been a very healthy person," El Moussa shared with People. "So, it has not been easy to get my levels right and to feel good again."

"Just doing the blood work, that was the hardest thing for me," she says. "I don't like giving blood, and I was having to do blood work every ten days. But I knew I had good people around me to help me get better."

The "Selling Sunset" star previously opened up about her health battle and said she had experienced severe symptoms four months postpartum. She had noticed a dramatic drop in her milk supply and was consistently experiencing intense fatigue.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a baby boy named Tristan.

"After I had Tristan, I just felt really tired, really run down, barely any energy, just hard to get up in the mornings and just exhausted throughout the day," she continued. "But I just thought it was being a new mom and being up all the time with a baby and just nonstop with a newborn."

After discovering her diagnosis, El Moussa made several lifestyle changes and has received treatment for the autoimmune disorder.

"I cut out gluten, and I cut out soy, which is not easy for a vegan," she confessed. "I go on a lot of walks, I eat very clean, I drink a lot of water, I take electrolytes, so overall my lifestyle is very healthy."

Her doctor additionally prescribed her Synthroid, according to the media outlet, and said switching up her diet helped with her health battle.

"I'm finally starting to feel better, and I feel like my levels are doing well. I'm about to be getting blood work next week to see where I'm at."

Meanwhile, Tarek additionally shares two children with ex-Christina Hall: Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8.