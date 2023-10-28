Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE

HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease: ‘I feel like I’m dead’

The 'Selling Sunset' star discovered she had the common autoimmune disorder after her pregnancy

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Heather Rae El Moussa is candidly speaking out about her health battle. 

The HGTV star and wife of Tarek El Moussa discovered that she was suffering from an autoimmune disorder that made her feel gravely ill.

"I remember saying to my assistant, ‘I feel like I’m dead," El Moussa told TODAY.com. "My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time, and no amount of sleep could make it better."

el moussas

"The Flipping El Moussas" star and real estate agent Heather Rae El Moussa opened up about her health battle with an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto’s disease. (Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram/Getty Images)

The "Selling Sunset" star explained that she had experienced severe symptoms at four months postpartum, after she noticed a dramatic drop in her milk supply and was consistently experiencing intense fatigue.

El Moussa, 36, noted that her health deeply impacted the days she had to be on camera for shows including "The Flipping El Moussas."

"Filming was absolutely brutal, because I could barely get out of bed," El Moussa remarked.

Heather Rae El Moussa

The "Selling Sunset" star discovered she had the common autoimmune disorder during postpartum. (Getty Images)

Disregarding her symptoms, El Moussa recalled telling herself she was "probably just foggy because of mom brain."

After she sought a doctor’s advice, the real estate star was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a common autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, causing symptoms like exhaustion and weight gain, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Heather and Tarek at MTV Awards

The HGTV star and wife of Tarek El Moussa discovered she was suffering from an autoimmune disorder that made her feel gravely ill. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Once the doctors diagnosed El Moussa with the autoimmune disorder, she said she was in "total shock." 

El Moussa was given medication to treat her illness, and since then she’s been "feeling much better."

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a baby boy named Tristan.

In February, El Moussa shared some of the joys and struggles of being a new mom, including the difficulty in breastfeeding her three-week-old baby at the time because of his tongue, cheek and lip tie.

Heather Rae Young cuddles newborn next to husband Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young previously spoke out about her scary birthing experience. (Instagram)

"I had many tearful nights in the beginning, because I’d be up at 3am trying to feed him & felt so defeated," she admitted on Instagram.

"Have been in mama hibernation mode for the past couple of weeks but soaking up some fresh air today with my lovey," she wrote at the beginning of a lengthy caption along with a picture of her sitting outside with her son.

The "Selling Sunset" star went on to explain that Tristan had a tongue tie, cheek tie and lip tie, which made it difficult for him to latch to her breast and suck. The newborn also had jaundice.

Tristan was using up so much energy trying to feed that he was losing weight, she explained.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young smiling

The HGTV star and wife to Tarek El Moussa discovered she was suffering from an autoimmune disorder that made her feel gravely ill. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"We’re now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he’s latching so well on the left side and we’re still working on the right side using non-traditional positions which were shown to me by the baby fairies," she said, recommending a lactation specialist to moms choosing to breastfeed.

She said that while there isn’t "a ton of time of take care of yourself," she suggested at the time to breastfeeding moms that they focus on "nutrition & hydration."

Tarek additionally shares two children with ex-Christina Hall: Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

