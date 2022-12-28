Tarek El Moussa ditches 'lonely holidays' thanks to wife Heather: 'Never going back'

Tarek El Moussa is feeling grateful for his wife this holiday season.

In a recent Instagram post, Tarek celebrated his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa's ability to make their home a magical place during the holidays, even when in the late stages of her pregnancy. He congratulated her for being "an absolute rockstar," and "manag(ing) to make every Christmas better than the last."

"She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special," Tarek wrote in his caption.

Tarek also reflected on his years spending the holidays on his own, after his split from his first wife Christina Hall back in 2016. The two got married in 2009 and won over America with their renovation and design show "Flip or Flop," continuing to film the show even after their divorce was finalized in 2018.

He recalled feeling like "for a while there I had some lonely holidays," and feeling blessed he's "never going back" to that feeling. "I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky," he continued.

The real estate mogul thanked her husband for his kind words in the comments section, and praised him for everything he does for her, writing "You are my rock. I love you so much" with a heart emoji.

Heather and Tarek began dating in 2019 and were married two years later in October 2021. Less than a year later, the two announced in July 2022, they were expecting their first child together, later announcing they were expecting a boy. While this is the couple's first child together, it will be Tarek's third, as he shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple has been very open about their struggles to conceive, and their journey with IVF before conceiving their baby naturally. Most recently, Heather opened up about a recent trip to the doctor which put her on bed rest.

She took to Instagram stories to share she was "not doing very good," and that she was in more pain than she had ever been in before, ultimately revealing her doctor had advised her to rest. While she said bed rest would be difficult for her, since she is a busy real estate agent, she admitted "the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby."

The "Selling Sunset" star shared she is experiencing excruciating sciatica pain, which is pain along the sciatic nerve of the body which can worsen during pregnancy, as the fetus continues to grow and add pressure onto the joints and muscles in the body. Johns Hopkins University explains the sciatic nerve is the longest in the body, running from the back of the pelvis down the back of the thigh.

"I’m hoping this goes away soon," she said during the Instagram story. "I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy."

Despite the pain, Heather was able to soldier on and make the holiday season special for her family. She has posted multiple photos from a photo shoot of the family in matching Christmas pajamas on her Instagram, writing that while it's hard to manage, she loves to do it.

It’s always chaos and madness taking holiday photos with the kids running around and bugzy girl but we love it & wouldn’t have it any other way. taking matching family jammie photos is our favorite tradition," Heather wrote in a post last week, "Can’t wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie’s!!"