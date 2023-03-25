HGTV stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's home design ripped by fans: 'Tacky'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are receiving much criticism over their new home.

The two "real estate junkies" took to Instagram to share the interior design of their first house together and are being slammed by fans.

"Welcome to the El Moussa household. Thank you to @hgtv and @hgtvmagazine for showcasing our home and sharing our story. Most of you probably know that we moved in together within the first 2 weeks of dating but what you might not know is this is actually our first home together and we designed every detail:)" the caption began.

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA RECALLS 'HITTING ROCK BOTTOM' AND LOSING HIS WAY: 'I DIDN’T KNOW WHO I WAS ANYMORE'

"So… what do you get when you have two real estate junkies?? You get a VERY intricate home buying and home designing process," the post continued.

Despite waking up at 5 a.m. to go house hunting, the El Moussa's revealed they "couldn’t be happier" with the work they put into their humble abode.

The carousel of photos started with Heather Rae, holding her baby bump in overalls and Tarek with all smiles next to his wife in front of their house.

The next set of shared photos displayed the kitchen, master bedroom, nursery, outdoor patio space with a glass firepit and living room area with large windows. The overall theme of the home displayed a monochromatic appearance with black, white and gold colors. The furniture in each room matched the neutral ensemble of the home décor.

The couple concluded their post by asking fans what they thought about their home design after they shared a "peek into our space."

TAREK EL MOUSSA AND HEATHER RAE YOUNG WELCOME SON: ‘OUR BABY BOY IS HERE’

Fans were quick to comment about what they thought about the space.

"The kitchen pendants are small for the space and that backsplash situation is unfortunate. Bedroom is nice. Sometimes black and white is harsh, not homey. But if you’re happy no one else’s opinion should matter," one user suggested.

Another commenter wrote, "There is no color or warmth in the home for children. Children like color…so do most adults."

"Only because you asked for an opinion…so happy you love your home but definitely not my taste…screams cheap skanky Vegas sort of vibe thing …" a comment read.

Other celebrity friends complimented the new home, including Heather’s "Selling Sunset" cast member Chrishell Stause.

TAREK EL MOUSSA DITCHES ‘LONELY HOLIDAYS’ THANKS TO WIFE HEATHER: ‘NEVER GOING BACK’

Stause commented with three red heart emojis and sent her love to the El Moussa’s.

"Love everything - Exterior and interior. I'm not a color person, very neutral, monochromatic, so perfect for me," another fan expressed.

Some seemed to not have an opinion at all, "Not my style but it's not my house so who cares."



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Flipping El Moussa" stars included in their post, "It’s the perfect place for us and our family of five."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple welcomed their first child together in February.

Tarek additionally shares two children with ex-Christina Hall.