HGTV star Tarek El Moussa jokes about similarities between wife Heather and ex-wife Christina

Tarek El Moussa was married to Christina Hall from 2009 to 2018 and is now married to Heather Rae El Moussa

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Tarek El Moussa clearly has a type.

In a recent TikTok video he posted to his account, his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, can be seen joking about the fact that the two women look very similar.

The video starts off with Heather and Hall standing next to each other in matching black tops paired with high-waisted blue jeans, both with rips in the knees, and with their hair styled almost exactly the same way.

"Hi I'm Christina," Heather says at the start of the video.

Tarek El Moussa with an inset of Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa

Tarek, Heather and Hall proved they're on good terms with their latest TikTok video. (TikTok: Heather Rae El Moussa/Getty Images)

"Hi I'm Heather," Hall then says.

Heather then tells Hall, "Wait no, that's not right." Hall quips, "Must be all that bleach," referencing their hair, dyed the same shade of blonde.

The video then pans out to show Tarek sitting on a patio chair, as he looks to the camera saying, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

Tarek and Hall were married from 2009 to 2018, continuing to co-host the hit HGTV show, "Flip or Flop," together following their breakup until it came to an end in 2022. The former couple also share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Since their divorce, Hall welcomed her son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead, and is currently married to her third husband, Joshua Hall. Tarek went on to marry Heather in 2021, and they recently welcomed their son Tristan.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa at the MTV Awards

Following his divorce, Tarek married Heather Rae, and they have a son named Tristan. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

During an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in April 2024, Tarek went into detail about his marriage to Hall, and why he chose to write his memoir, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress – in Real Estate, Business, and Life."

"I felt like I had to be honest," he told Hudson. "The only way to tell the real story is to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. It was my time to share what I went through. In a lot of ways, it was an apology to my family, to my ex-wife, to my children, to my mom, to my dad, kind of to everybody."

In the book, he described the last time he and Hall were together with their children as a family. He wrote about leaving his house following a fight with Hall, only to be approached by police officers and later finding out it was Hall who called them.

Just six months after the incident, the couple publicly announced their split.

Tarek and Christina in a promo photo for "Flip or Flop."

Tarek told Jennifer Hudson that his divorce from Hall "broke" him. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

"What really broke me was my divorce," Tarek told Hudson, explaining he was also going through health issues and addiction struggles at the time. "That was exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together, but somehow I got through it."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

