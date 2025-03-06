HGTV star Christina Haack swears off marriage after split from third husband

Christina Haack has drawn a boundary when it comes to romantic relationships after three failed marriages.

During the season finale of the first season of her show, "The Flip Off," the 41-year-old HGTV star briefly discussed her relationship with her estranged husband, Josh Hall, with Jeff Lewis, this week’s guest judge.

"You know, obviously you’re a very attractive, successful woman," Lewis told her on the show. "I’m sure you’re going to date a lot. … Do we have to marry them all?"

"No, no. No more marriages," Haack responded, according to People.

Haack was first married to Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018. Over the course of their marriage, the former couple welcomed two children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, and also starred alongside each other on the HGTV show "Flip or Flop" from 2013 to 2022.

After her divorce, she began a relationship with Ant Anstead, who she was married to from 2018 to 2021, and who she welcomed her son Hudson, 5, with in September 2018. She then married Josh Hall in 2022, and the two filed for divorce in July 2024.

Prior to filing for divorce, Haack and Hall filmed footage for "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Due to their split, however, Hall only appeared in the premiere episode of the show.

"I thought that our dynamic was better. I think with Josh, it would have been heavily tense. And I think there would have been some real fighting, to be honest," Heather told Fox News Digital in January. "I think with us three, it's very lighthearted and fun, and we've all been [doing] this a really long time. And it made really good TV."

During the episode, Haack also answered questions about her dynamic with Hall when it came to filming the show, telling Lewis she would not have chosen the house she ended up buying to flip for the show had it not been for Hall.

When speaking with Lewis, she shared that Hall "found this one, and he was supposed to do a lot of the work himself." But once they broke up, it was up to her to get the job done. She called in contractor Michael Lange and designer Kylie Wing to help her out.

"He had these grandiose plans to do this huge addition back here, and that just would not have paid off for the neighborhood," Haack said of Hall's plans, later agreeing with Lewis' assessment that the two of them were not "aligned" in their vision.

This isn't the first time Haack discussed her relationships on "The Flip Off," sharing an emotional moment with Tarek in an earlier episode, when she spoke openly about her tendency to jump into new relationships quickly after old relationships end.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected, but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better," she said. "I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right."