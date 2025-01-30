HGTV star Christina Haack admits to rushing into romance after 3 failed marriages

HGTV star Christina Haack is not thrilled with her situation: all three of her marriages have ended in divorce.

In an emotional conversation between the reality star and her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, Haack admitted that since the couple's own split, she had been doing "stupid things" to alleviate her pain, like entering into relationships prematurely.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better," Haack told El Moussa, per People, in the season premiere of their new show, "The Flip Off," which also stars El Moussa's second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

"I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right."

Haack and El Moussa officially divorced in 2018, after separating in 2016. The couple were plagued with several issues throughout their marriage, including El Moussa's cancer. Less than a year after their initial separation, Haack started dating TV presenter Ant Anstead, whom she would later marry, welcome a child with and then separate from in 2020.

Anstead, who is now dating actress Renée Zellweger, accused Haack during the divorce of exploiting the couple's son online. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. She married her third husband, realtor Josh Hall, in 2021 after a monthslong engagement, although they split in July 2024, which she said was welcome news to her children.

"The kids literally asked me to leave," Haack said of her daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, whom she shares with El Moussa. "They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"

"I never wanted to get divorced," she told the camera during the episode. "I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorce. So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."

Haack recently shared that Hall was taking her to court, uninterested in mediation, in what has turned into contentious proceedings.

Hall was expected to star in the show alongside Haack and her ex, but left the project after their split. Haack told Fox News Digital that working alongside him would have been difficult for a plethora of reasons. "I think on camera — some people are very comfortable on camera, some aren't," she explained. "And that's totally understandable. [Josh] wasn't super comfortable on camera. I think he's too hard on himself, too much in his head."

"And then also, he doesn't have a lot of experience in flipping houses," she continued, which is the premise of the show. "So if you combine the two, it's kind of a recipe for disaster."

Ultimately, Haack has found herself another relationship, now dating businessman Christopher Larocca, per the outlet. The couple has been together for a few months.

New episodes of the reality show air on Wednesday at 8 p.m.