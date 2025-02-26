HGTV star Christina Haack regrets not getting prenup, wishes she 'never married' Josh Hall

Christina Haack and Josh Hall's messy split just keeps getting messier.

On Wednesday's episode of the HGTV show, "The Flip Off," which also stars Haack's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather El Moussa, Haack told her friend Cassie that Hall continues to make her financial offers and wants to "retire" off of her.

"It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me," she said, per People. "Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him."

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK CLAIMS FILMING NEW REALITY SHOW WITH EX JOSH HALL WAS ‘RECIPE FOR DISASTER’

Haack continued, "He’ll make me these offers, which, he just made me another one. It’s so confusing for me why someone would want to do that to me – especially someone who didn’t have to work for a few years – that would take this much advantage of me. Literally the last offer he made, I thought was asinine. The next one is worse. More money."

Her friend chimed in, pointing out that the pair weren't married for long and didn't have children together.

"I just don’t understand when there’s no children involved that you share. It was a very short marriage," Cassie said. "It takes the toll on you and everything you’re going through."

Haack agreed and responded, "Yeah, it’s exhausting. I just can’t wait for it to be done. But I don’t think it’s going to happen any time soon."

Haack and her friend also discussed why she needed to move all of her belongings from her Tennessee home to her primary residence in Newport Beach, California.

She explained that her parents came out to her Leiper's Fork property to help pack up her stuff and when they got there, they noticed that her ATV was missing from the property.

"When my parents got to the house, this was gone," she told Cassie while pointing to the off-road vehicle in her garage.

"He took it. He thinks all of this is his even though I bought this before marriage," she continued, referring to Hall.

Haack continued, "That’s when I was like, ‘I need to get all this stuff out of here. Like, he’s just going to steal it all.’"

"That’s when I was like, ‘I need to get all this stuff out of here. Like, he’s just going to steal it all.’" — Christina Haack

On Wednesday, Hall took to his Instagram story to slam the accusations made by Haack.

Alongside a screenshot of an email requesting comment on behalf of Hall after the recent episode aired, he wrote, "Enough of the made up BS… Washing and gassing it up for her parents' arrival. 5 minutes away driving when asked. All clean and ready to go. Keep making up drama in my absence."

Hall deleted his Instagram story shortly after posting.

Haack purchased the Tennessee property prior to her marriage to Hall. He was allowed to live there for a period of time after filing for divorce from Haack in July.

In October, Haack listed the property for sale for $4.5 million, but according to property records, the home has been taken off the market.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Christina is a mom of three. She shares Taylor and Brayden with her first husband, Tarek and Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Haack and Hall have publicized their messy split since Josh filed for divorce in July 2024. He cited "irreconcilable differences" and requested spousal support at the time.