HGTV star Christina Haack forced into expensive courtroom showdown by estranged husband

Christina Haack's heated divorce battle with estranged husband Josh Hall is heading for the courtroom.

Haack and Hall are "not even close" to settling their divorce.

"We’re going to be going to trial, I hear," the HGTV star said during a Jan. 12 appearance on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live." "He doesn’t want to do mediation. It’s going to be fun, can’t wait."

Haack noted she hasn't been "ordered" to pay Hall's attorney's fees, "but he’s been asking." "I’ve already had to give a little something," she admitted. The reality TV star claimed she has been financially supportive of Hall.

"I gave him money to live, and then he bought a Bentley, but then he also doesn’t have a job," she noted. "But he drives a Bentley, so I’m sure he’s pulling a lot of chicks."

Haack's representative declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

While speaking with Lewis, Haack also noted she and Hall "don’t get along, there’s no getting along. Have you ever seen how I go after him on social? No. Anyways, yeah we don’t get along."

On Tuesday, Haack called out Hall for his "narcissism" in a scathing post on Instagram after the realtor's rep released a statement saying it's "sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new relationship and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?’"

The statement was given to Life & Style regarding Haack's appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live."

"I just threw up in my mouth," Haack wrote over the statement on her Instagram story. "Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low even for you. Trust me idgaf about Josh's life. I do however care about his bts tactics. Narcissism at its finest."

Despite the legal back-and-forth that continues to build up, both have been trying to move on.

Hall posted a birthday tribute on social media for model Stephanie Gabrys on his Instagram, seemingly confirming their relationship.

"Happy Birthday to this real life [angel emoji]," he captioned a photo of Gabrys sitting on his lap.

Haack has also moved on with CEO and President of Network Connex Christopher Larocca, according to People magazine.

Haack and Hall filed their own divorce petitions in July, each citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Hall requested spousal support and asked the court to terminate Haack's ability to receive spousal support from him. Meanwhile, Haack requested the court terminate both of their ability to be awarded spousal support.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Hall wrote on Instagram after the divorce news broke. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Despite Hall's plea for no drama, the ongoing divorce battle has been heated.

Haack previously slammed Hall's alleged request of $65,000 in monthly spousal support while the two worked out details of their split. The HGTV star's lawyer claimed in an Oct. 10 legal filing obtained by Fox News Digital that the request was "outrageous" because Hall is "self-supporting."

"The claim by [Josh] that he sent a good faith settlement offer is not an accurate characterization of the communication. The Petitioner Josh Hall requesting $65,000 per month in Spousal Support from [Christina] on a 2-year, 9-month marriage when he is self-supporting is hardly good faith," the documents read. "[Josh] just paid $70,000 to pay off the lease on [his] separate property Bentley and so he has no need for spousal support from [Christina]."

However, Hall slammed the claim with a statement shared on social media: "So now @dearmeylaw files legal declarations with lies and assumptions… interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity," he wrote on his Instagram story at the time. "Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical."

Money issues have seemed to be a reoccurring spot of conflict for the former couple. Haack previously accused Hall of transferring $35,000 from her bank account into his personal account just one day after the divorce filing.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Haack stated in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Haack was married twice before meeting Hall and secretly tying the knot in 2021. She was married to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. The former couple share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Before marrying Hall in 2021, Haack finalized her divorce with her second husband, Ant Anstead. Haack and Anstead married in 2018 and share a son together.

