Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news

Henry Cavill will no longer star in Netflix's "The Witcher," the British actor announced on his Instagram Saturday.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has been tapped to replace him in season four of the show.

Cavill captioned his post, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

It has been a momentous week for the 39-year-old, as he revealed earlier that he will be returning to the DC Comics universe to reprise his role of Superman.

HENRY CAVILL REVEALS HE LOST OUT ON JAMES BOND AND 'TWILIGHT' ROLES: 'IT HELPS ME GET BETTER'

While announcing his departure, Cavill also revealed that Hemsworth would take on his role, writing, "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The Brit wrote directly to the Aussie, saying, "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In turn, the 32-year-old Hemsworth wrote a message to fans and Cavill on his own platform. He said, "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Although only seasons 1 and 2 are available to view on the streaming service right now, season 3 will be released in the summer of 2023. There is no confirmation for when season 4 with Hemsworth will begin filming or air.

Netflix welcomed the actor to "The Witcher" family in a Tweet shared on Saturday, as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hemsworth is best known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games" trilogy.