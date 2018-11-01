'The Witcher' teaser shows Henry Cavill's drastic new look as Geralt of Rivia

“Justice League” star Henry Cavill took the opportunity on Halloween to display his bold new look as Geralt of Rivia from the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “The Witcher.”

For the first time, fans were treated to the long, white-haired demon hunter complete with brown eyes. Cavill can be seen in a promotional teaser for the show emerging from the darkness in full costume. However, as some fans were quick to note, the character was missing his two longswords, but we can hardly fault him for that as the series is still in production.

As previously reported, Cavill, 35, will play the character in “The Witcher,” which is described by Netflix as “an epic tale of fate and family,” the franchise is based on a collection of short stories and novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The story was highly popularized by a series of video games in which people play as Geralt and slay a collection of unspeakably creepy monsters.

“Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said in a statement. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

Cavill will be joined by Freya Allan, Millie Brady, MyAnna Buring, Anya Chalotra, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, Jodhi May and more.

You can see Cavill’s first screen test in full wardrobe below: