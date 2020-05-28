Henry Cavill in talks to reprise his role as Superman in a new DC project from Warner Bros.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Henry Cavill may not be done playing Superman after all.

After starring as the core hero of the DC Comics universe for three movies, the 37-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to reprise his role for a yet-unknown project that will exist in the same canon as “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman,” “Suicide Squad" and more.

According to Deadline, Cavill is in talks with Warner Bros. to return to the DCU with Superman as a supporting character. It reports that a standalone movie, namely a sequel to the 2013 movie “Man of Steel,” isn’t in the cards. With “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Suicide Squad 2” already finished and there being no immediate plans to include him in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” it’s unclear where Superman could pop up next.

ARE PREGNANT WOMEN AT RISK FOR CORONAVIRUS?

However, the outlet notes that “Shazam 2,” Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” and “Aquaman 2” are all potential projects that the powerful Kryptonian could appear in.

The last time Cavill appeared on-screen as Superman was in “Justice League,” which is dropping a new cut from director Zack Snyder on HBO Max. The Superman character appeared in “Shazam,” but it was only a brief cameo that didn’t show his face.

Cavill joined Snyder for a Vero Watch Party of Man of Steel last week where it was announced that the infamous “Snyder Cut” is making its way to HBO’s new streaming service in 2021.

CORONAVIRUS PREPARATION: WHAT TO STOCK-UP ON

Snyder, 54, directed the 2017 movie, but he was replaced during post-production by Joss Whedon, who oversaw reshoots. Whedon, 55, is credited as a co-writer on the film, per IMDb.

At the time, Snyder said he was leaving the production to be with his family after his 20-year-old daughter died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie was panned by critics and fans, prompting many to campaign for the release of Snyder’s version of the superhero team-up film.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.