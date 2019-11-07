Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant confused with Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is flattered by the comparisons made between her and Keanu Reeves’ new girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

On Wednesday, Mirren hit the red carpet in New York City for the premiere of her new film, “The Good Liar.” Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Mirren spoke about the confusion between her and Grant.

“That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely,” Mirren said in regards to the mixup.

Speaking on Reeves, Mirren had nothing but praise for the “John Wick” star.

"I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person,” Mirren said.

“She's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy,” she continued.

Reeves and Grant’s relationship was made public on Saturday when the couple were seen holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source told People magazine of the "John Wick" star on Tuesday. "He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

The insider said Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, "started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet."

According to the outlet, the duo has been friends and collaborators for years.

They first worked together on Reeves' 2011 book "Ode to Happiness." In 2016, they teamed up again for the book "Shadows," written by Reeves and illustrated by Grant before starting up a publishing house, X Artists’ Books, in 2017.