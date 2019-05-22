Keanu Reeves fan posts viral tweets about actor buying ice cream just to sign autograph

A Keanu Reeves fan reminisced on Twitter last week about the unconventional way he got an autograph from the “John Wick 3” actor as a 16-year-old movie theater worker.

“I’m working the box office, bored as hell and suddenly this dude walks up in jeans, a leather jacket and a horse riding helmet," James Dator wrote on Twitter. "It takes me a solid 30 seconds to ignore the helmet and realize it’s Keanu Reeves."

He went on to post a subsequent tweet about how he was so starstruck by Reeves that he offered to give the actor his employee discount to get into the movie. “This means he needs to sign my sheet and therefore I have his autograph,” he tweeted.

Reeves told him he didn’t work there. Dator became flustered and charged the star the normal price. After kicking himself for not getting Reeves’ autograph, there was a knock on the door behind him. “I assume it’s my manager,” he wrote. “It’s Keanu.”

“’I realized you probably wanted my autograph,’ he says. ‘So I signed this,’” Dator wrote. “He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream cone in the trash can and sees his movie.”

Dator added that he realized later Reeves had bought a cone he didn’t want “just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.”

The series of tweets have gotten more than 100,000 likes.