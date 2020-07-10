Helen Hunt, 57, stuns in black bikini while enjoying beach day in Malibu

Helen Hunt turned heads when she hit the beach in Malibu, Calif.

The 57-year-old "Twister" star flaunted her fit figure in a teeny black bikini as she enjoyed the surf and sun. She accessorized with a layered necklace and a gold ring.

The actress loves to keep fit with activities outside the gym like yoga, surfing, and hiking.

"I don’t go to a gym ever. I don’t diet ever,” she told Healthy Living magazine in 2015.

“I used to diet but sometime after the eighties, it made me miserable, but I do like to walk, run, and I do like to surf when I can just to warm it up, and I do enjoy doing yoga when I can get there," she added.

Hunt also explained how she never diets.

"I think it makes you unhappy,” she said. “It makes for unhappy things, so I just decided I would rather not have the perfect body, not have the body I want than diet.

"When I dropped the idea of dieting, my body went closer to the way that I was wanting it to be. So for me, it’s never worked," she reasoned.

The Academy Award winner returned to TV in 2019 to take part in her rebooted '90s sitcom "Mad About You" co-starring Paul Reiser. She told Entertainment Weekly about stepping back into the character: “The first read-through, we had a little private table read with the cast — that was a trip.

“And then, when we came on the set, that really locked it and we just thought, ‘Oh yes.’ I think what blew us all away was the thought that this should be harder," Hunt added, "I mean, it’s not easy to do, but it’s coming back to us so readily. It is totally a comfortable pair of shoes.”