Heidi Montag slams body shamers, denies pregnancy rumors: 'So sick of negativity'

Heidi Montag has no time for criticism.

The "Hills: New Beginnings" star found herself warding off body shamers over the last several days as online trolls began weighing in on her body shape and questioned if she was pregnant.

Putting an end to the rumors on Saturday, Montag announced on Twitter: "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight."

Unfortunately, that didn't stop the 34-year-old MTV star from continuing to be put down by commenters.

HEIDI MONTAG ADMITS SHE GOT PLASTIC SURGERY BECAUSE OF INTERNET TROLLS

Montag appeared to take the criticism in stride by calling out body shamers once and for all on Monday.

"Wow disgusting people saying I need to loose weight... bye," she wrote.

Other tweets sent from Montag's account show the reality TV star replying to some of the critics directly. "Your (sic) gross unfollow me," she told one person. She then blasted another account, writing, "Get lost troll."

‘THE HILLS’ STAR SPENCER PRATT SAYS HE THINKS KRISTIN CAVALLARI IS ‘GOING TO BE BETTER OFF’ WITHOUT JAY CUTLER

HEIDI MONTAG THINKS DIVERSITY MEANS DIFFERENT HAIR COLORS

Montag was also on the receiving end of compliments from others, and she made it clear on Twitter that she wasn't going to pay any attention to the haters.

When one fan told Montag she was "beautiful inside and out," the mother of one replied, "Thank you! I am in we all have different seasons of life and I am not perfect. But I am enjoying life and feel good about who I am inside ans (sic) out."

In another uplifting tweet, she confirmed: "I feel good about myself."

Montag also shared some advice for her followers when it comes to being met with shamers. "Don’t let people pressure or bully you," she wrote.

Montag's fans know she infamously underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures at once years ago, which she and Pratt publicized tremendously at the time. In 2019, Montag voiced some regret while her husband admitted peer pressure and Internet trolls played a major role in her decision to transform her appearance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Heidi thought people would stop criticizing her if she got surgery. Everything she did came from people criticizing her in the comments on Us Weekly and People magazine," Pratt told Cosmopolitan. "She brought printouts of what the trolls and haters said to the doctor and said, ‘Can we do something about this?’"

"Everyone’s insecure," Pratt said. "But it’s different when you’re young and on TV and everyone’s talking about you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montag added: "I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet. I was just really self-involved at the time — like so many young people — but I was also on TV where every perceived flaw is amplified."

In 2016, Montag went under the knife to remove her breast implants. She's since warned that while she's "not against plastic surgery," it's not communicated enough "how devastating the recovery is."