Heidi Klum's lingerie dates and matching tattoos keep things hot with much younger husband

Heidi Klum shared the "spicy" secrets behind her marriage to her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The 52-year-old German-American supermodel and the 35-year-old German guitarist secretly married in February 2019, and they tied the knot a second time six months later during a wedding ceremony aboard the superyacht Christina O. off the coast of Capri, Italy.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Klum opened up about the ways in which she and Kaulitz keep the spark in their marriage alive, telling the outlet shopping for lingerie is one of their favorite shared activities.

"He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," the "America's Got Talent" judge said.

"He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."

Klum told People Kaulitz enjoys finding "different fun outfits" for her to try on during their shopping excursions. She explained that the Tokio Hotel rocker finds her attractive whether she is in full glam or sporting a more natural look.

"He's not against makeup, but if I have nothing on he likes that too. He also loves when I get all dolled up," Klum said.

Klum emphasized that there is "no jealousy" between her and Kaulitz. The former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed she and Kaulitz honored their commitment to each other with matching ink. She recalled that the couple personally tattooed their names on each other's bodies.

"His looks much better, so I’m the better tattoo artist," she joked.

"The Project Runway" host also shared that "stolen weekends," "handwritten notes" and being "present with each other" keep her relationship with Kaulitz going strong.

However, Klum told People there are some secrets about their happy union that she isn't willing to divulge.

"There are a tons of things that I can't talk about that we do," she said with a wink.

Klum was married to hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. In March 2003, Klum began dating businessman Flavio Briatore, and she announced they were expecting their first child together in December of that year. However, the two split shortly after, and Klum began dating musician Seal while pregnant with her daughter Leni.

In 2005, Klum and Seal tied the knot on a beach in Mexico. The former couple welcomed sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 18, and daughter Lou, 15, and Seal adopted Leni when she was 5 years old.

In 2012, Klum and Seal announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

While speaking with People, Klum recalled that she met Kaulitz seven years ago at a friend's party. The model explained that that fateful meeting might never have happened at all because she had considered skipping the event.

"I really wanted to stay home," Klum remembered, "But then I gave myself a little kick in the butt."

Klum described her decision to attend the party that night as "the sliding door moment" of her life. She and Kaulitz went public with their relationship in May 2018 and announced their engagement in December of that year.

Kaulitz was previously married to businesswoman Ria Sommerfeld. The former couple married in 2015 but separated a year later and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Klum told People her relationship with Kaulitz symbolized a "clean slate" for her after her past romantic experiences.

"[At first], I wanted to [project] what I had learned from different men I had been with … like, ‘Ooh, this reminds me of something that happened, is that a flag?’" she recalled. "But Tom said, ‘Don’t do this to me because I’m not this person, I’m not that person. Scratch everything. I have to have a fair chance.’"

Since embarking on their romance, Klum and Kaulitz have put their love for each other on full display. The two frequently pack on the PDA during red carpet appearances, and the model often shares intimate snaps and videos of herself with her spouse on social media.

In August, Klum posted a photo of herself lounging topless on a beach with Kaulitz during a romantic getaway to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating our love today and every day. Happy anniversary," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post along with a slew of heart and fire emoji.

While speaking with Fox News Digital in July 2021, Klum reflected on what makes her a "good wife" to Kaulitz.

"I was never really into soccer before, but because of my husband, I like it now because I see how happy it makes him," she said. "So, you have to be invested in [his likes] because, otherwise, he will just always do that on his own.

"And I feel like that's what a good wife is … when you take part in the interests of your husband and vice versa."

From the beginning of their relationship, Klum and Kaulitz have faced criticism over their 16-year age gap.

In July 2018, Klum discussed her relationship with the musician and their age difference.

"Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," Klum told InStyle at the time. "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

In August 2024, Klum told Glamour Germany she believed the negativity was "often just spitefulness."

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life," she said. "I have a great job. I get to travel the world. I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man.

"Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

The model told the magazine she typically responds to people's questions about the age gap in her marriage with, "How should I answer that?"

"I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life," she continued. "Time won't stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

During her recent interview with People, Klum explained that she has learned a lot from her younger spouse.

"When our door closes at home and when we’re good, I don’t really care so much what happens around us," she said. "I’ve learned things from my husband that I didn’t know I was capable of doing. I feel like it's important to live in the moment, enjoy each other, be fair to each other and love one another, and then you see how things are going."