Heidi Klum dishes on what makes her a 'good wife' to husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum believes in balance in her marriage to husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The 48-year-old German-born model got on the topic of relationships while promoting the new season of her Amazon series "Making the Cut."

Germany's soccer team had just lost to England in the 2020 Euros tournament and Klum told Fox News, "I was never really into soccer before, but because of my husband, I like it now because I see how happy it makes him."

HEIDI KLUM REVEALS WHAT MODELING ADVICE SHE GAVE TO DAUGHTER LENI IN ORDER FOR HER TO 'BE HAPPY' IN INDUSTRY

"So you have to be invested in [his likes] because otherwise, he will just always do that on his own. And I feel like that's what a good wife is… when you take part in the interests of your husband and vice versa," she mused. Klum and Kaulitz, 31, a German-born musician, married in 2019.

The conversation then turned to Season 2 of the fashion design competition series and how much pride she takes in executive producing as well as co-hosting with longtime friend Tim Gunn.

One aspect of the show the "Project Runway" alums are most proud of is how much it embraces diversity and inclusion.

"It was essential for us because it's [about] the real world and we can't pretend that that fashion isn't integral to the real world. It has to be," Gunn told Fox News. "[These changes are] a needed booster shot. [The fashion world] needed some change and we're delighted and honored to be part of that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Klum echoed her partner's sentiment. "[Fashion] is ever-evolving and hopefully fingers and toes crossed we get to do ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 and it evolve again in the next year," she said.

"From inclusivity with the models to the designers [we selected] to the designs [they create]. We love that the fashion is now gender fluid [on the series]. We've learned so many more things every day as does everyone at home too," Klum added.

"We are launching someone's career, someone who had maybe a small boutique somewhere in a small town, and now they are seen by everyone and potentially they can really be the next great global brand because people are going to fall in love with that person," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Making the Cut" Season 2 is available to stream Friday, July 9 on Amazon Prime.