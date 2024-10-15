Heidi Klum's lingerie shoot with 20-year-old daughter sparks online debate: 'Gives me a yucky feeling'

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni sparked an online debate after posing together in lingerie.

Klum, 51, and Leni, 20, stood side-by-side for an ad for Intimissimi shared Monday on Instagram.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was dressed in maroon underwear and bra set while Leni posed in a black set.

The comments were mixed, with some sharing discomfort with the mother and daughter duo posing in lingerie.

"This makes me feel uncomfortable," one user wrote.

"Heidi looks amazing. But why would you pose in lace revealing lingerie with your mother?" another added. "Gives me a yucky feeling. And before someone tells me to unfollow Don't! I didn't follow it in the first place. It showed up on my feed. There is no place on this ad where I can block it anyway so I am commenting."

"dude that's your mom," someone shared.

However, not everyone had a problem with the image.

"Two beautiful ladies! I can't imagine why anyone would be critical of this. People have been modeling underwear forever," a user wrote.

"I am not bothered by this photo," another added. "There is nothing unsettling happening here. The underwear isn't suggestive. I don't get what the issue is."

A representative for Klum did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Klum gave Leni words of advice in a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think the best advice I've given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror. I think that's most important," Klum said on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"Don't try to ever please anyone," Klum suggested. "I think it is important to say no… because I feel like… just in general, we want to please and… say ‘yes’ more than ‘no.’ But I wanted her to know that if there's something you don't want to do, you just have to say no."

This isn't the first time Heidi and Leni have posed together for the Italian lingerie brand. Intimissimi posted photos of the two posing together in bras and underwear in October 2022. That ad campaign also received mixed reviews online.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person wrote on the post.

"Very disturbing," a user added.

"I like to think I'm progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick," another user said.

Others praised the original campaign.

"Amazing mother and daughter," one wrote.

"Wow, finally a mommy model with her daughter instead of influencers I'm sick of seeing all the time," one user added. "Good advertisement this time."

