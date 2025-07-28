Heidi Klum hits back at backlash over risqué lingerie campaign with daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum is shrugging off the criticism she's received for posing in lingerie with her daughter Leni.

"A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’" Klum told People magazine. "But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that."

Klum, 52, and her daughter Leni, 21, have posed together in multiple ads for the Italian brand, Intimissimi .

"I’ve always been very open with my body," she continued. "When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European … My kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

HEIDI KLUM'S LINGERIE SHOOT WITH 20-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER SPARKS ONLINE DEBATE: ‘GIVES ME A YUCKY FEELING’

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The young model previously hit back at criticism over her choice to pose for lingerie ads with Klum.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," Leni told Glamour Germany . "You simply have no influence on it and shouldn't concentrate too much on the negative."

She added: "But there are so many more positive reactions. Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. Of course that helps too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leni and Klum have faced criticism every time they've posed for Intimissimi. After sharing a new ad in October 2024, the mother-daughter duo received mixed comments.

"This makes me feel uncomfortable," one user wrote.

"Heidi looks amazing. But why would you pose in lace revealing lingerie with your mother?" another added. "Gives me a yucky feeling. And before someone tells me to unfollow Don't! I didn't follow it in the first place. It showed up on my feed. There is no place on this ad where I can block it anyway so I am commenting."

However, not everyone had a problem with the photos.

"Two beautiful ladies! I can't imagine why anyone would be critical of this. People have been modeling underwear forever," a user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP