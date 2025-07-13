Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum shares steamy tropical getaway moment with husband Tom Kaulitz in paradise

The couple, married since 2019, embrace in paradise as Klum sports a brown bikini and gold accessories

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Heidi Klum felt 'free' going topless on vacation Video

Heidi Klum felt 'free' going topless on vacation

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital it’s ‘no big deal’ that she went topless during her vacation.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are heating things up during their tropical getaway.

On Sunday, Klum took to Instagram and shared a video of herself in a brown bikini while Kaulitz had his arm around her waist. 

"another day in paradise for you and me," Klum captioned her post. 

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz beach

Heidi Klum and tom Kaulitz on the beach. (Heidi Klum/Instagram)

Heidi Klum Instagram

Heidi Klum shared a video in a bikini with her husband on Instagram. (Heidi Klum/Instagram)

Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise" was the song she chose for the video.

Klum had her hair styled down and accessorized with gold earrings. 

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot in 2019. (Getty Images)

Kaulitz, who Klum married in 2019, wore just his wedding band and posed shirtless with his long hair wet behind the former supermodel.

Klum posted a second video to Instagram with her husband. The quick clip showed the two sharing a kiss on the beach.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kissing

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kissing on the beach. (Heidi Klum/Instagram)

Last year, Klum, 52, opened up about her 16-year age gap with Kaulitz, 35, and delved into the negativity she's received since tying the knot.

"I think it's often just spitefulness," she told Glamour Germany in March 2024 of the origin of people's disapproval. 

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man."

— Heidi Klum

Klum added, "Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Heidi klum and husband Tom Kaulitz at awards show.

Heidi Klum, 52, believes people's "big issue" with her marriage to Tom Kaulitz, 35, stems from "spitefulness."  (Getty Images)

Heidi told the magazine that she typically responds to people's questions about the age gap in her marriage with, "How should I answer that?"

"I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life," she continued. "Time won't stand still for me and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

Klum acknowledged the fact that she will eventually "look older than him sooner."

Heidi Klum in New York City

Heidi Klum lives in the present when it comes to her relationship with her husband.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

"Maybe it will be a problem for me in 10 years' time, maybe he won't like it then," she said. "In 20 years, I'll be 70. I usually plan for the future – but with my husband, I live in the here and now."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

