Heidi Klum shares steamy tropical getaway moment with husband Tom Kaulitz in paradise

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are heating things up during their tropical getaway.

On Sunday, Klum took to Instagram and shared a video of herself in a brown bikini while Kaulitz had his arm around her waist.

"another day in paradise for you and me," Klum captioned her post.

Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise" was the song she chose for the video.

Klum had her hair styled down and accessorized with gold earrings.

Kaulitz, who Klum married in 2019, wore just his wedding band and posed shirtless with his long hair wet behind the former supermodel.

Klum posted a second video to Instagram with her husband. The quick clip showed the two sharing a kiss on the beach.

Last year, Klum, 52, opened up about her 16-year age gap with Kaulitz, 35, and delved into the negativity she's received since tying the knot.

"I think it's often just spitefulness," she told Glamour Germany in March 2024 of the origin of people's disapproval.

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man."

Klum added, "Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Heidi told the magazine that she typically responds to people's questions about the age gap in her marriage with, "How should I answer that?"

"I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life," she continued. "Time won't stand still for me and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

Klum acknowledged the fact that she will eventually "look older than him sooner."

"Maybe it will be a problem for me in 10 years' time, maybe he won't like it then," she said. "In 20 years, I'll be 70. I usually plan for the future – but with my husband, I live in the here and now."