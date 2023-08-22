Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wows in hot pictures, singer Post Malone shares secret to his 55-pound weight loss

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Leni Klum in a white blazer, red and black skirt and black shirt posing for a picture split Post Malone in a black suit and tie and black hat giving the peace sign on the carpet

Leni Klum was photographed on her fathers yacht, garnering immense intention while Post Malone has showed off his new slimmer figure after admitting to eliminating something from his diet. (Gotham/John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Heidi Klum's daughter Leni follows in model mom's footsteps, vacationing on father's yacht. Continue reading here…

CUT IT OUT - Post Malone lost 55 pounds by avoiding this one thing. Continue reading here…

Britney Spears in a green dress poses with her hands on her hips as a man in a tan sweatshirt pretends to lick her leg split Britney Spears topless in her sheets soft smiling

Days after news broke that she and husband Sam Asghari were getting divorced, Britney Spears posted some suggestive content to Instagram. (Britney Spears Instagram)

‘LIKE A CIRCUS’ - Britney Spears gets licked by mystery man, goes topless in new videos shared days after announcing divorce. Continue reading here…

FAN FRENZY - Taylor Swift stuns at wedding after causing chaotic mob scene at rehearsal dinner. Continue reading here…

‘SPARE’ HAIR - Prince Harry criticized over new photo showing fuller head of hair after mocking Prince William in memoir. Continue reading here…

‘B----, I’M JUST AGING!' - Charlize Theron shuts down rumors she had ‘bad plastic surgery.’ Continue reading here…

THE PRINCE AND THE PERV - Jeffrey Epstein once said Prince Andrew 'likes sex more than me,' doc claims. Continue reading here…

Taylor Kitsch in a blue button down shirt on the carpet inset a photo of him as Tim Riggins in a blue football uniform in "Friday Night LIghts"

Taylor Kitsch shared that living in Los Angeles was not a great experience. (Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/NBC/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD GOODBYE - 'Friday Night Lights' star Taylor Kitsch's move to Montana: 'Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me.' Continue reading here…

GUT FEELING - 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik shares photos from hospital: 'It's not terribly fun getting older.' Continue reading here…

‘LET ME GET A DIPLOMA' - Prince Albert of Monaco's son Alexandre Grimaldi on if he'll have a hand in the future of the country. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending