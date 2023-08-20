Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift stuns at wedding after causing chaotic mob scene at rehearsal dinner

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey were also in attendance at the wedding of Andie MacDowell's daughter to musician Jack Antonoff

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift is still drawing crowds even though her Eras Tour is on pause for the moment.

The singer attended the wedding festivities of Andie MacDowell’s daughter, Margaret Qualley, who married Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff over the weekend.

Swift wore a light blue lacy dress with a corseted bodice and wore her long hair down. She also kept the makeup simple, finishing the look with her signature red lip.

The presence of the "Blank Space" singer caused a frenzy Friday night during the rehearsal dinner at a restaurant in New Jersey. 

Taylor Swift walks with security in light blue lacy dress at rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift attended the wedding of her friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who tied the knot with Andie MacDowell's daughter, Margaret Qualley on Saturday in New Jersey. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Fans swarmed the restaurant in Long Beach Island, and there were reports of police being called to calm the crowds.

The chaos sparked debate online among Swift’s devotees, some of whom claimed the people gathering at the restaurant were being too intrusive in the singer’s life.

The wedding weekend was a star-studded event, with famous guests including rumored couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in attendance, along with singer Lana Del Rey and model Cara Delevigne.

Antonoff has worked with Swift since 2012 and produced on her last six albums, including the most recent, "Midnights."

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift toast at the Grammys

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have been working together on her albums since 2012. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, File)

The producer and Bleachers musician tied the knot with Qualley, an actress who has appeared in projects like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…" and "Maid," which her mother MacDowell also appeared in with her.

Andie MacDowell arrives for Margaret Qualley's wedding

Andie MacDowell arrived at her daughter Margaret Qualley's wedding on Saturday. (Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com)

Margaret Qualley wears a grey dress on the red carpet with long dark hair next to mother Andie MacDowell in a dark suit

Andie MacDowell poses alongside daughter and co-star of the Netflix show "Maid," Margaret Qualley on the red carpet. (Emma McIntyre)

The couple have been engaged since 2022, and began dating a year earlier. 

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff hug

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff married Saturday in a star-studded ceremony. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines)

Swift was solo for the event after reportedly briefly dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy earlier this year. The two allegedly formed a relationship shortly after her breakup with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she had been in a relationship with for six years. 

