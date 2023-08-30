Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'AGT' judge Heidi Klum gives advice to lookalike model daughter and reveals the one thing she should never do

'America’s Got Talent' kicked off Season 18 last week

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Heidi Klum reveals one thing that lookalike model daughter should never do Video

Heidi Klum reveals one thing that lookalike model daughter should never do

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital advice she gives to her model daughter and dishes on best performance of the night.

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is paving the way for the next generation of supermodels, including her own daughter, Leni.

Klum, 50, suggested to her lookalike daughter a few words of wisdom as the 19-year-old takes on the modeling industry.

"I think the best advice I've given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror. I think that's most important," Klum told Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

HEIDI KLUM'S DAUGHTER LENI FOLLOWS IN MODEL MOM'S FOOTSTEPS, VACATIONING ON FATHER'S YACHT

heidi klum leni klum split photo

‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum gives advice to lookalike model daughter and reveals the one thing she should never do. (Getty Images)

While being a veteran model for decades, Klum continued to give advice on the one thing Leni should never do in her career. 

"Don't try to ever please anyone," Klum suggested. "I think it is important to say no… because I feel like… just in general, we want to please and… say ‘yes’ more than ‘no.’ But I wanted her to know that if there's something you don't want to do, you just have to say no."

WATCH: HEIDI KLUM REVEALS ONE THING THAT LOOKALIKE MODEL DAUGHTER SHOULD NEVER DO

Heidi Klum reveals one thing that lookalike model daughter should never do Video

Leni was born in 2004 to Klum and her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Leni Klum modeling on the runway splitscreen with Leni posing next to Heidi Klum on the red carpet

Leni Klum modeling on runway and posting with Heidi Klum. (Getty Images)

Klum’s final advice to her loving daughter was "to have fun. We live once, so make the most of it."

WHO IS LENI KLUM? DAUGHTER OF SUPERMODEL HEIDI KLUM FOLLOWING IN HER MOM’S FOOTSTEPS

Heidi Klum in a leather dress with a cut-out top poses on the carpet with daughter Leni in a patterned dress with a leather top and yellow/orange skirt and black long gloves

"America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital the model advice she would give to her daughter. (Theo Wargo)

"America’s Got Talent" kicked off Season 18 on Aug. 23, with an abundance of talented performers ready to take on the stage to compete for the grand $1 million prize. 

The German supermodel continued to share with Fox News Digital which performances she thinks will qualify to move on to the next round.

WATCH: SIMON COWELL REVEALS WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN TALENTED SONGWRITERS AMID BUSINESS LAUNCH

Simon Cowell reveals what he’s looking for in talented songwriters amid business launch Video

"I definitely think that Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer Act will go through because they were incredible," Klum shared. 

"He saw something in them that I did not see the last time around… Today, they brought their A-game. It was special."

Klum referenced the 64-member dance group named Murmuration. The French dance troupe is known for performing their intricate, hand-based choreography while blindfolded. 

HEIDI KLUM REVEALS WHAT MODELING ADVICE SHE GAVE TO DAUGHTER LENI IN ORDER FOR HER TO 'BE HAPPY' IN INDUSTRY

The former Victoria’s Secret model was additionally impressed by daredevil Andrew Stanton who shocked the judges with his gruesome act.

Stanton, 42, swallowed swords on stage and performed dangerous stunts with rubber hooks in his eye sockets. 

America's Got Talent judges

‘America’s Got Talent' judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I feel like that's memorable," Klum pointed out. "This is a variety show, and I feel like they showed some variety, those… two acts. I'm hoping that those will get through."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"America’s Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending