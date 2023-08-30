'AGT' judge Heidi Klum gives advice to lookalike model daughter and reveals the one thing she should never do

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is paving the way for the next generation of supermodels, including her own daughter, Leni.

Klum, 50, suggested to her lookalike daughter a few words of wisdom as the 19-year-old takes on the modeling industry.

"I think the best advice I've given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror. I think that's most important," Klum told Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

While being a veteran model for decades, Klum continued to give advice on the one thing Leni should never do in her career.

"Don't try to ever please anyone," Klum suggested. "I think it is important to say no… because I feel like… just in general, we want to please and… say ‘yes’ more than ‘no.’ But I wanted her to know that if there's something you don't want to do, you just have to say no."

Leni was born in 2004 to Klum and her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Klum’s final advice to her loving daughter was "to have fun. We live once, so make the most of it."

"America’s Got Talent" kicked off Season 18 on Aug. 23, with an abundance of talented performers ready to take on the stage to compete for the grand $1 million prize.

The German supermodel continued to share with Fox News Digital which performances she thinks will qualify to move on to the next round.

"I definitely think that Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer Act will go through because they were incredible," Klum shared.

"He saw something in them that I did not see the last time around… Today, they brought their A-game. It was special."

Klum referenced the 64-member dance group named Murmuration. The French dance troupe is known for performing their intricate, hand-based choreography while blindfolded.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was additionally impressed by daredevil Andrew Stanton who shocked the judges with his gruesome act.

Stanton, 42, swallowed swords on stage and performed dangerous stunts with rubber hooks in his eye sockets.

"I feel like that's memorable," Klum pointed out. "This is a variety show, and I feel like they showed some variety, those… two acts. I'm hoping that those will get through."

"America’s Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.