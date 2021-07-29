Heidi Klum shares stunning photos wearing teeny-tiny purple bikini

Heidi Klum stunned in photos shared to her Instagram account Thursday.

The 48-year-old model posed in photos wearing a printed purple string bikini. Klum tagged her husband as the photographer of one set of photos. The former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her toned figure from three different angles in the snapshots.

She also paired the bikini with a Legos snapback hat.

Klum captioned both posts with emojis.

Klum, who was an Angel from 1999 until 2010, recently weighed in on Victoria's Secret's rebranding.

"Things do need to change," the German-American model told The Sunday Project earlier in July.

"About time, is all I can say," she added. "About time."

The lingerie company announced it was ditching its infamous angels for women who would serve as spokespeople for the brand in an attempt to redefine the idea of "sexy."

"As a model, you go there, you are happy to have a job," Klum said. "When you are not the company, you do what you are told. But finally, looking at this now, I’m like, about time."