Heidi Klum sunbathes nude in her backyard during 'hot' summer day

No tan lines here!

Heidi Klum showed off her enviable figure — and beat the heat — in a photo of herself sunbathing nude in her backyard.

"Today was a HOT one ," she captioned the black-and-white snap, which was taken by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on Instagram Saturday.

Wearing nothing but sunglasses, 48-year-old Klum bared all while lying on a towel on her cushioned chaise lounge.

The German-born model often shares photos of her and 31-year-old Kaulitz — or photos taken by the rocker — on her Instagram. In June, she posted a black-and-white photo of her and Kaulitz in bed and gushed, "You make me smile every day ."

Klum and Kaulitz announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2018 after one year of dating. In July 2019, Page Six confirmed the two has secretly tied the knot that February.

Klum was previously married to Ric Pipino and Seal.

In an interview published earlier this month, the "America’s Got Talent" judge opened up about renewing her vows with Seal eight times.

"I think I got married eight times to Seal," she told the Sunday Times of the "Kiss from a Rose" singer, 58. "I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love."

And while the former couple, who first married in 2005, filed for divorce in 2012, Klum wanted everyone to acknowledge that she "tried, you can’t say I didn’t try!"

The exes — who share four kids together: Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 — finalized their divorce two years later, in 2014.

While they were together, Seal legally adopted Klum’s first child, daughter Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

