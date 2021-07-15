Heidi Klum cancels annual Halloween bash amid coronavirus pandemic

Heidi Klum has decided to cancel her annual Halloween bash for the second year in a row.

The German-born supermodel made the revelation to TooFab, noting that she believes it would be "insensitive" to host the party amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," she told the outlet. "So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."

Klum is known for going all out for the spooky holiday with over-the-top costumes, many of which involve the model undergoing hours of prosthetics to achieve iconic looks based on superheroes and some of her favorite characters.

In lieu of her 2020 Halloween shindig, the model released a short film she created with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, and four children, Helene, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home," Klum captioned the video on Instagram at the time. "Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family."

In the artsy creation, Klum’s children turn into mummies and chase her around their house. Her husband also makes a cameo as a zombie-like creature.

Klum's extravagant Halloween party is known for drawing in A-listers. Her last party was held in 2019 in New York City and Klum turned heads in her humanoid-alien hybrid attire which required prosthetics, metal plates, dripping intestines and exposed rubber breasts.

The "Queen of Halloween" has unveiled other eye-catching looks for Halloween, including Princess Fiona from "Shrek," Jessica Rabbit, Betty Boop, Lady Godiva, Cleopatra, and has even transformed into the human body, a butterfly and an ape.