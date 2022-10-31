Heidi Klum poses nude ahead of Halloween party celebrations

Heidi Klum is leaving little to the imagination as she prepares for her big Halloween party on Monday night.

Klum, 49, took to Instagram on Monday to share a selfie in a string thong, showing off her spray tan.

"Halloween Prep," she wrote, adding a devil emoji. "1st step!! Tanning with Jimmy Coco."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the supermodel has not thrown her annual Halloween bash.

This year is the first time Klum will host the star-studded event since October 2019.

Klum is expecting to be seen in an extravagant costume — as she has worn over the past several years. She recently revealed her costume is "claustrophobic" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

HEIDI KLUM PREPARES TO REVEAL EXTREME HALLOWEEN COSTUME

She also explained why she thinks people love dressing up for the spooky holiday.

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which is presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I think that people in general love to be scared."

HEIDI KLUM GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT SENDING HER DAUGHTER OFF TO COLLEGE: ‘KIDS SPREAD THEIR WINGS’

"It's the same with watching scary movies. It's the kind of thing where you want to see, and you hold your hands in front of your face, but you kind of peek through the fingers because you do actually want to see it. It's this love and hate of being scared."

Klum, who has gone to extremes with some incredible Halloween costumes over the years, loves having her annual party because she feels it gives people an opportunity to "step out of their comfort zone."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I always feel like when I see my friends in costume, you just see that they're having a different kind of a good time than they normally do," she explained. "I feel like people are more loose. They're having a different kind of fun because they're not themselves. I feel like a lot of times when you go to a club or other places, people are always standing around, and everyone is really cool."

"I feel like it's easier to just like fit into this Halloween community of like having fun and being wild and crazy and actually being not shy … to actually go on to the dance floor and dance. I feel like it kind of helps people to, you know, have a little fun and step out of their comfort zone, so to speak."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The annual Halloween bash returns to New York City on Monday night.

Fox News Digtal's Larry Fink contributed to this report.