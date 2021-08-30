Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, Jennifer Lopez and more dazzle as stars flock to Venice ahead of film festival

Bebe Rexha, Helen Mirren and more were present for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show

By Nate Day | Fox News
The stars have been a sight to behold in Venice.

In the days leading up to the world-famous Venice Film Festival – which kicks off in the Italian city on Sept. 2 – stars made their way across the pond to Venice early in the week, many heading to popular fashion events like the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show.

Among the models to walk the runway at the event was Leni Klum, daughter of "America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum.

She was seen on Sunday making her way through Venice while wearing a simple ruffled blue dress with a necklace of oversized gems and a tiara. Her supermodel mother was spotted wearing several notable outfits over the last few days in Venice but shared an image to Instagram of herself wearing a sheer black gown with a high leg slit for the Dolce & Gabbana event.

HEIDI KLUM'S DAUGHTER LENI IS A SPITTING IMAGE OF MODEL AS THEY ARE SPOTTED OUT AND ABOUT

Leni Klum, 17, walked the runway at a Dolce &amp; Gabbana event in Venice, Italy.

Jennifer Lopez was also present, wearing floral pants, a colorful top that showed off her midriff and a large blue cape. The share also wore ornamental jewelry, hairpieces and shoes.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice.

Actress January Jones also made a few appearances in Venice, once wearing a sparkling blue dress with a matching clutch.

HEIDI KLUM POKES FUN AT HER WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT'

January Jones donned a few different outfits for the three-day event.

Fashion has always been a big part of the Kardashian brand, so it makes sense that Kourtney Kardashian would appear at such an event. Furthermore, she had her boyfriend Travis Barker – who only recently boarded a plane for the first time since his 2008 crash – in tow.

For one of their appearances, the Blink-182 drummer donned a simple black suit while Kardashian wore a matching dress with arm pieces.

New power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared together in Venice.

Further representing the Kardashian clan was Kris Jenner, who wore a powerful pink pantsuit for one of her evenings out. She also had matching shoes.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S MOM MAKES CAMEO IN BEN AFFLECK'S AD FOR SPORTS BETTING APP: 'COME ON, LUPE!'

Kris Jenner in Venice.

Popstar Bebe Rexha also made a number of appearances.

On Monday night, she wore a low-cut, form-fitting animal print dress with a red heart placed on her lower stomach. Her shoes and makeup both featured matching red hues.

Bebe Rexha appeared at multiple nights of the Dolce &amp; Gabbana event.

Helen Mirren, known for always bringing her fashion A-game, was seen wearing a printed shirt with a decorated gold bodice.

The actress also wore silver and gold jewelry.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Helen Mirren is seen during the Dolce&amp;amp;Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy. ()

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James also attended.

The two were seen wearing thigh-length dresses, ribbon belts featuring a large flower and a hat matching their respective gown.

D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs.

