Published

Heidi Klum pokes fun at her wardrobe malfunction on 'America's Got Talent'

The supermodel has been a judge on the show for seven seasons

By Melissa Minton | New York Post
Heidi Klum gave the "America’s Got Talent" audience an eyeful.

Earlier this week, the 48-year-old supermodel reposted a clip of herself snapping a selfie with fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara while shooting a recent episode of the show — and accidentally flashing everyone behind her.

"Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt," Klum, who wore a feathered minidress by Rêve Riche on set, captioned the Instagram post documenting her wardrobe malfunction.

The former Victoria’s Secret model isn’t shy about showing skin. In fact, she’s been flaunting her body all summer while living on a yacht with husband Tom Kaulitz, often posing topless or in teeny bikinis.

Heidi Klum has served as a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent' for seven seasons.

Heidi Klum has served as a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent' for seven seasons. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Now that Klum is back to work — wearing a bevy of eye-catching outfits, no matter the risk — the famously Halloween-obsessed star is already talking about the spooky holiday.

Perhaps she’ll channel another famous flash and dress up as Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl this October.

Trending