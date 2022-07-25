Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa reveal the sex of their first baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather Rae El Moussa nee Young and Tarek El Moussa revealed the sex of their first baby together on Instagram over the weekend.

The couple announced their first child together will be a boy, posting a video featuring the moment the two found out the news.

In the video, Young and El Moussa are lined up alongside their family members holding confetti cannons, which they explode together after counting down from three. El Moussa seemed ecstatic to find out he is expecting a son as he repeatedly shouted, "It’s a boy!"

While this is the couple’s first child together, El Moussa has two children with his first wife Christina Haack Hall. The exes share 11-year-old daughter Taylor, and 6-year-old son Brayden, who according to Young, are very excited they are getting a younger brother.

The "Selling Sunset" and "Flip or Flop" stars first confirmed their relationship in August 2019 after rumors they were together started swirling a month earlier. Two years later, the couple celebrated their love and got married in October 2021.

Earlier in 2022, Young opened up about her fertility struggles and the moment she found out she might have a difficult time getting pregnant when the time came. She remembered feeling devastated to learn about her low egg count, especially since she was still in her 20s and thought she still had time to think about children.

In an interview with E! News, she revealed that while she had frozen her eggs in 2019, she had decided she wasn’t going to use them, but things changed when she fell deeper in love with El Moussa and saw what an amazing father he was. She also fell in love with his children and being a stepmom.

"Seeing Tarek with his kids really made me want a baby with him — because he is just such an incredible a father to them," she told the outlet. "And, you know, I love watching them grow up in front of my eyes… I started thinking, ‘Gosh, if I have this much love for them, how can I not have my own baby?'"

Although they thought they would have to go the IVF route to get pregnant, the two were able to conceive naturally and announced their pregnancy on Instagram on July 13.

In a separate post, Young expressed how excited she was to be having a baby of her own and gushed over her step kids.

"The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names," Young wrote on Instagram. "And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says, ‘Hhow big is your baby today?’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say, ‘I can hear the baby.’"

Young is due in early 2023.