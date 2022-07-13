Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young expecting first child together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the news on Instagram Wednesday.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" they wrote alongside images of the duo on the beach.

In the slideshow, El Moussa's kids from his previous marriage to Christina Haack are seen playing in the sand wearing shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

Haack and El Moussa were married for nine years and share two children: Taylor and Brayden. Haack welcomed her third child, Hudson, with Ant Anstead in 2019.

El Moussa and the "Selling Sunset" star tied the knot in October 2021 after a little over two years of dating. The two announced their engagement just days after celebrating their one-year anniversary of dating.

When announcing their engagement, El Moussa and Young shared photos of themselves glammed up as El Moussa slipped a ring on the finger of his bride-to-be.

"She said yes!" the HGTV star said. "#FlippingHerLastName."

In the caption of her own post, Young wrote, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!"

In November, El Moussa spoke with Fox News Digital about how his second marriage would be different from his first.

"I'm in a different place in my life," he said. "I'm older. I have money. I'm not shut down in my mind. I'm wiser. I have more experience. It's completely different."

A cancer survivor, the reality TV star said being diagnosed in 2013 made him "question [my] life, what I know, who I am, where [I'm] going, who I want to be. It's definitely a life-changing, very scary thing. After beating cancer and thriving, you get something called appreciation, and you become grateful for the life you have."

El Moussa said his divorce from Haack forced him to grow as a person.

"My mental health was in the gutter for years," the real estate investor said. "And I worked really, really hard to get it out of the gutter and to be where it is today, to be happy, engaged, in love, [but] it was a lot of hard work."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.