Departed
Published

Heath Ledger remembered by Heather Graham as actress shares rare photos of the two: ‘Such a special person’

The couple dated from October 2000 to June 2001

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Heath Ledger has left an indelible mark on Heather Graham’s life.

The actress, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some rare pictures of her and her late ex. 

"Going through my photos I found these," Graham wrote. "Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person."

Graham posted a carousel of three photos with the late "Dark Knight" star — two of which featured the former couple cuddled up together, while the third picture features a shirtless Ledger taking a picture of his reflection.

Heather Graham and Heath Ledger dated from October 2000 to June 2001.

Heather Graham and Heath Ledger dated from October 2000 to June 2001.

The couple dated from October 2000 to June 2001. According to an IMDb news report, the couple remained "good friends" following their split.

Ledger went on to date his "Brokeback Mountain" co-star Michelle Williams and welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in 2005. The couple split in 2007 — one year before the actor’s untimely death.

Heath Ledger died in 2008 of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 28.

Heath Ledger died in 2008 of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 28.

Ledger was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008, in a New York City apartment. It was later determined he died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 28.

